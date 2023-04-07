It is springtime, and the legislative session is moving forward, reaching the halfway mark of the 2023 session.

The Oklahoma Legislature is embroiled in heated debates over substantial education policy, including tax credits and a potential pay raise for educators.

In addition, lawmakers are discussing corporal punishment of students who fall under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The Oklahoma House rejected a ban on paddling special needs students as proposed in House Bill 1028. Then it returned with broader support for a narrower version of the measure.

The bill has moved to the Oklahoma Senate and has been assigned to its Education Committee for a possible hearing.

Recently, I had the opportunity to debate one of the lawmakers who opposed the first version on a statewide newscast. Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, was against the bill, but after it was amended and representatives used a tactic to ensure it returns to them before going to the governor, Olsen voted “yes.”

Our conversation was broadcast on OETA’s Oklahoma News Report and is available to be viewed online. The discussion was a civil one in which we both pointed to data and Scripture to justify our positions. In addition, my points were backed by peer-reviewed clinical studies showing that paddling these students simply does not work to correct behaviors. He countered with data that he took from a colleague who expressed a different point of view.

I thoroughly enjoyed the back-and-forth with Olsen. He is one of the few lawmakers who reaches out to me on a regular basis to discuss the impact of legislation on the youth of Oklahoma.

While we often disagree on the path, we always agree on our shared goal: improving lives of Oklahoma’s children. I sincerely appreciate the dialogue; I know that I can go to him at any time with an issue and he will share his honest position on the topic. Occasionally, we even reach agreement.

I wish lawmaking today were more like this. I appreciate the principled stands that individuals take on issues, along with the ability to “meet in the middle” when it is necessary to accomplish a better path forward.

After all, that is what the quest for knowledge should bring. Far too many people refuse to give an inch on their beliefs, even when the facts are laid out. Somewhere, “compromise” became a dirty word; it most certainly is not.

Caring people communicating with lawmakers can make positive change. This past week, one of our collaborative partners, the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness, held an advocacy event called Invest in Kids Day at the Oklahoma Capitol. The event focused on improving access to child care. The program assembled child advocates together to learn advocacy tips and to receive a legislative update.

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy promoted this event in our newsletter, and we were pleased to be a part of the group participating to encourage lawmakers to support beneficial legislation for young Oklahomans. It takes efforts like this to interact with lawmakers and provide information to help them do their jobs better.

I hope you will consider joining OICA for our next advocacy day on May 4 at the state Capitol. Details are at oica.org.

Joe Dorman is the chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy. Previously, he served 12 years in the Oklahoma House representing District 65.