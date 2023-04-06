“Were you there when they crucified my Lord?” The words of the hymn are seared into my memory. I can’t tell you how many altar calls I sat through in our church with that song playing in the background.

Most of the time a couple of people would stream forward to meet our minister and declare that they had accepted Jesus Christ into their hearts. Everyone would cheer, and then it’d all be over. We would all go home and pat ourselves on the back for adding a couple of folks to the kingdom of heaven.

I know I’m not alone in such experiences. The evangelical world is full of such stories. The cross was the fulcrum of salvation in our context. Of course, when one considers the cross, they also have to consider who put Jesus there.

“They?” The logical question that rises out of such a hymn is, of course: Who crucified him? The answer to such a question has great consequences. Historically, some churches taught that it was the Jews. Repeatedly, antisemitism was the result, culminating in the Holocaust, but harassment and violence continue today. When we label other groups of people as "they," the effects can be deadly.

Good Friday is an important day to consider our own juxtaposition to the cross. There are a variety of ways to keep ourselves from getting too close.

We can say other people were responsible. We can make God responsible. We can simply call it a myth. We can blame it on the authorities. We can say that it was Judas’ fault. We can criticize the disciples for not fighting back. I could go on and on.

The problem with such responses is that the story of the cross is about us — not them, not "they." Who are we going to be?

Though my theology has greatly changed from youth, I still believe the cross has much to teach us today.

In Matthew 25:36, Jesus declares, “I was in prison, and you didn’t visit me,” and further declares in Matthew 25:40, “What you have done to the least of these, you have done to me.” In this passage, Jesus places his very presence in prison and judges us based on whether we visited.

Notice Jesus doesn’t give any qualifications. He doesn’t declare his guilt or innocence. He simply says, “I was in prison…” Such words should draw us ever closer to the cross.

On this Good Friday, the cross is closer than one could ever imagine. In fact, the closest thing we have to a modern representation of the cross is our execution chamber.

Imagine Jesus sitting on death row. Imagine Jesus lying there on the gurney. Imagine Jesus on our cross. What would we do to stop it?

If we are to believe the words of Jesus in the Gospel of Matthew, then Jesus is also on our cross. The inferred words of Christ echo down through the ages, “What you have done to the imprisoned, … you have done to me …”

Before the next execution, may we consider the cross. May we go closer to the execution chamber so that we might remember “they” are the very representation of the modern cross and “they” sit in judgment of us. “Were you there when we executed … ?”

The Rev. Jeff Hood is a theologian, activist and spiritual adviser for Oklahoma death-row prisoners.