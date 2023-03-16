In a scene from the sixth season of the HBO series “Veep,” the fictional former vice president Selena Myer, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and her advisors discuss potential policy themes for her charitable foundation.

When one staffer suggests AIDS, Myer dismisses the subject as passé. “It had a good run,” she says.

Unfortunately, what played as satire a few years ago now reflects a disturbing reality. The notion that it is time to move past HIV as a focus of American foreign aid has taken hold in some quarters of the professional foreign-policy class in Washington.

Why, though, curb a program that works?

As the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) marks its 20th anniversary, we should celebrate the enormous successes the program has provided us. For example, according to the Office of the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator, PEPFAR has saved over 25 million lives since 2003.

However, in a recent blog post for the Council on Foreign Relations, former U.S. Ambassador to Botswana Michelle Gavin claims that PEPFAR “has come to constrain and distort” U.S. diplomacy on the African continent. She also advocates shifting the program’s resources into other areas that she views as more important.

Calls like these to unwind PEPFAR are premature. The World Health Organization estimates that almost 26 million people are living with HIV in sub-Saharan Africa today, and UNAIDS projects more than 1 million more will acquire the disease this year. The problem is particularly acute among adolescent girls and young women, who represent 63% of new HIV infections in east and southern Africa.

Ambassador Gavin is correct about one thing, however: The United States can and should spend more in Africa on priorities other than health, including to promote economic freedom, bolster democratic governance and help fragile societies defend themselves from violent extremism. PEPFAR, though, is not the reason we are failing to devote funds to other fields in Africa.

Congress bears responsibility here. In the aggregate, there should be plenty of money in the almost $50 billion in bilateral foreign assistance provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023 to reorient toward non-health priorities in Africa.

By my count, last year’s appropriations act contained more than 60 mandatory allocations for individual countries, regions, and international organizations, along with billions of dollars in requirements to spend on the pet causes of senators and representatives of both parties.

This is what crowds out funding from other priorities in sub-Saharan Africa, not PEPFAR.

The other important fact that many ignore is that PEPFAR’s approach of partnership instead of paternalism has proven a remarkably effective tool for advancing progress.

First, research published by the California-based Kaiser Family Foundation at the end of last year found that PEPFAR has generated positive, quantifiable economic effects. The analysis estimates that gross domestic product per capita grew at a rate 45.7% higher in PEPFAR countries than in others.

Second, PEPFAR’s investments and business model have promoted freer, more open societies. The local nongovernmental organizations that now receive more than 60% of PEPFAR’s bilateral funding are critical vehicles for citizens to express their views and defend their rights, and not just on health care.

In fact, the Bipartisan Policy Center has found a strong connection between a higher level of PEPFAR funding in a country and improved government effectiveness, regulatory quality and rule of law, as measured by the World Bank’s indicators of governance.

Third, in many countries PEPFAR is training the next generation of democratic leaders, especially women. PEPFAR’s DREAMS (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-Free, Mentored, and Safe) partnership assists adolescents and young women to supersede the structural and societal factors that increase their rate of HIV infections. DREAMS helps keep girls in school (especially high school), opens doors to jobs in the private sector, and builds leadership.

It is true that PEPFAR has not brought multiparty pluralism and free and fair elections to Zimbabwe, Rwanda or Ethiopia. But even in those countries the program has spurred reform.

The bottom line is that the collateral economic, educational and democratic impact of PEPFAR has been more profound than most realize. The perception that we have made “enough” progress against HIV to transfer PEPFAR’s resources to other issues is not only wrong, but it is a real threat to the program’s future.

Along with unclear, unfunded mandates to coordinate our international pandemic-preparedness efforts, a move to deprioritize HIV in our African assistance portfolio would be a tragic mistake.

Dr. William Steiger is a global health consultant at the George W. Bush Institute. A longer version of this essay originally appeared in The Catalyst: A Journal of Ideas from the Bush Institute.