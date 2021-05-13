Opinion: Children's concert helps heal race massacre crimes

If you were in Greenwood on a recent Saturday afternoon then you might have heard the music.
The door to the chain-link fence around the old Vernon A.M.E. Church field opened wide and musicians marched gallantly into the sticky grass.
The Sistema students who played there had no chairs to sit on, just stands to hold their sheet music, which sometimes waved like a flag because of the wind.
The sky was overcast and made the rusted brick church stand out. The Rev. Dr. Robert Turner told me that music had not been heard in the field beside the church in years.
They shared music by African-American composers — spirituals, dances, and some Blues.
We knew of the atrocities committed there 100 years ago. We knew of the pain that it caused then and continues to inflict upon Tulsans. I know the students came to the space in a spirit of solidarity and solemnity.
I am writing this to commend these young musicians for their bravery but also to express why music (and art) can often be a conduit to repair or to mend.
There is something holy embedded in creative art that is both healing and reconciling. If you are a composer, all of your music speaks about who you are, the times you are living in and what you want the world to know.
You ache to express these truths, and the act becomes your salvation.
If you are a performer or listener you can connect to those truths and weave yourself into the narrative.
If you really listen to “I’ve Got Peace Like a River,” you will discover the poignant grief that lies behind the notes. You will be compelled to feel the ebb and flow of its beautiful melody and hold on to it.
And you do it with reverence, because it reminds you of the times when slaves in this country would sing it to feel a semblance of happiness because no one else would care.
I noticed how engaged the students were at Vernon: Eyes closed, sometimes as to feel the music deeply.
And then the space succumbed to silence as fourth-grade student Venice Lampkins recited Maya Angelou’s poem “Equality” in accord with a group of clarinets’ lush harmonies.
“Take the blinders from your vision and admit you’ve seen my tears!” is still the cry of our times.
As music swirled and proclaimed its mystery that day, it might have also helped heal the space. Deep down I know we all became better human beings.
Jose Luis Hernandez is the director of Sistema Tulsa at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.