Opinion: Children's concert helps heal race massacre crimes

If you were in Greenwood on a recent Saturday afternoon then you might have heard the music.

The door to the chain-link fence around the old Vernon A.M.E. Church field opened wide and musicians marched gallantly into the sticky grass.

The Sistema students who played there had no chairs to sit on, just stands to hold their sheet music, which sometimes waved like a flag because of the wind.

The sky was overcast and made the rusted brick church stand out. The Rev. Dr. Robert Turner told me that music had not been heard in the field beside the church in years.

They shared music by African-American composers — spirituals, dances, and some Blues.

We knew of the atrocities committed there 100 years ago. We knew of the pain that it caused then and continues to inflict upon Tulsans. I know the students came to the space in a spirit of solidarity and solemnity.

I am writing this to commend these young musicians for their bravery but also to express why music (and art) can often be a conduit to repair or to mend.