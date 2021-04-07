Opinion: Childhood well-being at the forefront of academic efforts

These programs lay an important foundation to train highly qualified teachers who can support children and their families. However, given the dire status of childhood well-being in Oklahoma, we need to make more collective efforts and build more effective programs and support systems to serve our children better.

Teachers and the community learning more and doing better in supporting children and families have been recurring themes my colleagues and I, at the OU-Tulsa early childhood education program, work to address. We also hear from our students as they experience challenges and obstacles in the classroom and are looking for methods to handle the well-being of their students more holistically. And research continually shows that many teachers do not feel well prepared or equipped to serve children who experience trauma.