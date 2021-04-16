Opinion: Black men in elevators -- the seldom discussed element of the Tulsa Race Massacre

The most confined spaces a city has to offer are its elevators. On Memorial Day in Tulsa, 1921, something happened in an office elevator between a white elevator girl named Sarah Page and a Black shoeshine boy named Dick Rowland. At the time, the words “girl” and “boy” were used in those job titles to demean them, but Page and Rowland really were a girl and a boy — she was 17, and he was 19. Page knew Rowland because he worked down the block and often used the Colored washroom on the top floor of the Drexel Building.

That Memorial Day, Rowland seems to have tripped walking into the elevator and grabbed Page’s arm trying to right himself. A clerk in a store on the ground floor heard Page scream and saw Rowland running away. Rowland was arrested, rumors spread in the Black community that he would be or had been lynched, and some Black men drove over to the courthouse, armed. A shootout left 12 dead, and in the following days white mobs destroyed the Greenwood neighborhood and killed a number of Black people still unknown — 55? 300? Maybe more.