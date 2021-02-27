Opinion: Biden's stimulus would be worse than ineffective

President Joe Biden is on record as wanting to “go big” in addressing several issues, hence, his proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal.

This is not the first time a president has offered a substantially large one-time spending proposal designed to lift the economy toward full employment. In the midst of the very sharp 1937-38 depression, one much steeper than the 1929-33 contraction, Roosevelt similarly offered such a plan. This was based on the then-new Keynesian multiplier, wherein government spending of an initial sum would be spent and spent again over and over by the private sector, thereby raising income by a multiple of the initial expenditure by the government, that is, the multiplier

This one-time increase in spending to lift the economy came be known as pump-priming, the analogy derived from drawing water via a pump from a well. In this, the pump handle must be pushed up and down several times before water began flowing, and to maintain the flow the handle must again be pumped.

Economists then pointed out that a one-time expenditure increase would soon peter out as the repeated secondary spending died out. The only way to have a permanent long-term effect on increasing income would be to continue repeatedly the amount of the one-time expenditure increase.