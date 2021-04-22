Opinion: Biden wants to restrict American energy, we want to grow it

Grand River Dam Authority will also lead our group on a tour of Pensacola Dam, Oklahoma’s first hydroelectric facility and the longest multiple-arch dam in the world. Hydropower, one of the oldest forms of renewable energy, is a carbon-free baseload energy resource that provides much-needed stability to electric grids across the country.

Despite the United States leading in emissions reductions, President Biden is currently hosting a climate summit to force our nation to adopt global standards the rest of the world is already failing to meet. In contrast, the energy team and Western Caucus members are working to continue promoting economic development and environmental benefits that come along with American energy generation.

Energy workers in Oklahoma — and across the country — are highly-skilled, hardworking men and women who greatly contribute not only to our nation’s energy independence, but also to the local economies of our communities.

While the president may claim that green energy jobs are on the way, they aren’t here now. When he unilaterally cancelled the Keystone XL Pipeline and forced a moratorium on federal oil and gas leases, he directly killed thousands of American jobs without providing any alternatives. Three months after these actions, these employees are still out of work.