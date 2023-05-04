As busy Americans, we rely on some form of transportation every day — whether our own vehicle, public transportation or ride share services. And no matter how we choose to get around, there’s a cost — gas, insurance, maintenance, bus fares, ride share costs, etc.

But what if Uber and Lyft offered free rides, five hours each day, for everyone? Would you sell your car or buy fewer bus passes?

What if the free rides were available “most” days and the five hours were an average, so on many days you would get more hours while other days (and weeks) you wouldn’t get any?

And the five hours might occur at inconvenient and random times throughout the day and night; if ride demand was high, your “free” ride could be canceled before pickup or even midway to your destination, and you could be required to pay 100 times the normal price to get where you need to be.

The answer is, of course, that you would demand more reliability. You’d keep your car or your bus passes, and when you needed to use a ride share service, you’d choose to pay for reliability. Of course, you’d gladly save some money and take a free ride from time to time, if the trip were not essential.

Taking our hypothetical a step further: What if the free ride service was government-subsidized?

Maybe a tax on your car, on bus tickets and on ride-sharing fares to encourage more use of the free service and to pay Uber or Lyft to expand the service … but always with the caveat that the free rides might not be available, would be subject to cancellation at any time, and if you really needed to go somewhere, you might pay a heavy price.

If the tax and fees were high enough, many people would be forced to sell their cars or stop maintaining them, shifting demand to the free rides, and there would be so few alternatives that when the free rides were unavailable, transportation would be almost non-existent.

Sounds a little crazy, but this describes the path we are on when it comes to the energy we use for everything we do in life, from heating and cooling our homes, to the power needed to manufacture goods and grow food, not to mention our smart phones and computers and the massive data centers that support them.

Renewable energy sources like wind turbines and solar panels are as intermittent as those free rides — sometimes available, sometimes not, depending entirely on the weather. And while the offer of a free ride may have sounded enticing, I suspect you decided it was worth keeping your car or bus pass as backup to avoid the lack of reliability described above.

Reliability is key, and I’d argue that affordability is just as important. As we devote outsized resources and subsidies to intermittent power that goes on and off with the weather, it becomes even more critical to ensure a solid, reliable foundation of 24/7 power, including natural gas, nuclear and oil.

And if we continue to allow the relationship between these intermittent power sources and our 24/7 power sources to grow more and more out of balance, we will pay a heavy price, either through an increasing number of blackouts and occasional massive spikes in fuel costs, or we’ll pay that price through the substantial increases in costs necessary to pay our 24/7 power sources to sit on the sidelines.

You likely remember Winter Storm Uri, when natural gas (even with freeze offs at many wellheads) stepped up with an average of 233% more power than it had been supplying before the storm. Even that was not enough because the “less expensive” wind and solar (the free Uber and Lyft rides) disappeared when they were needed most, and the available 24/7 power went for prices we had never before seen.

I am certainly not suggesting that we should abandon solar and wind as sources of power, just as I wouldn’t suggest you turn down a free ride in our Uber/Lyft example if it worked for you.

But as our hypothetical scenario illustrated, it’s important to have a backup means of transportation to reliably get you to work, and it’s just as important to have backup energy sources like natural gas available on those days when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine.

T. Lane Wilson is the Williams senior vice president and general counsel, former U.S. Magistrate for the Northern District and member of the Community Advisory Board.