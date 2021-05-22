Opinion: At 80, Bob Dylan is still forcing America to reckon with its past

“Judas!” The accusation hung there in one of those eerie moments when a crowd, by some secret agreement, collapses into silence. The insult was aimed at an angular performer with a Telecaster guitar whose famous hair glowed, halo-like, in the stage lights. It was 1960’s version of cancel culture, and the audience wanted Bob Dylan — the star they had paid to see — to shut up.
So why cancel Bob Dylan? What faith had he broken that put him in the company of Judas? For decades, we’ve explained this famous moment away by saying that Dylan, in picking up an electric guitar, had let down the folk movement and with it a vague connection to the optimistic liberalism of the early 1960s. In that moment, the story goes, collectivist politics gave way to individual stardom, hippie warmth to rock-star cool.
But as we begin again to assess Dylan’s place in American culture on the occasion of his 80th birthday there’s another way to think of that anger: as a response to Dylan’s life-long attempt to reckon with the racist and often violent history of American popular music. Historian Eric Lott coined the phrase “love and theft” to describe the way whites have been drawn to Black popular forms like the blues and gospel, even while attempting to parody, suppress, or simply steal them. It’s the reason magazines once included listings for “race records,” which morphed into the only slightly less offensive “R&B.” It segregated Black sounds from white country and rock — even if, sonically, there’s no real way to tell them apart.
Dylan took Lott’s phrase — “love and theft” — for the title of a late album and it rings out as both epiphany and self-accusation.
And on his first album, Dylan — always a talented mimic — comes dangerously close to musical blackface when he moans his way through an agonized version of Blind Lemon Jefferson’s blues song, “See That My Grave Is Kept Clean.” It’s a tune sung by a man already dead, most likely caught up in the awful spectacle of a lynching. Dylan was 20 when he recorded it: a Jewish kid from Hibbing, Minnesota, who still had a lot to learn about the history written into words and sounds he could imitate but not yet really understand.
Chattel slavery, lynching, blackface minstrel music: these are hard facts, indifferent to the politics and pieties of the present. Dylan grew from an artist into an icon because he studied our American history, in which striving and liberty have always been accompanied by violence and appropriation. And that now allows us to understand what happened when he picked up that electric guitar.
The sound that so shocked his almost entirely white audience was loud, aggressive and urgent. It was the sound of Black music, carried out of the Jim Crow South into in the heart of cities like Chicago and Detroit where it became modern, morphing into a cry of Black pride. No longer treated like a relic from a comfortably distant past where the folk fans could listen to Blackness at safe a remove, the now electrified blues Dylan played carried the sound an emerging Black identity that would be silent no longer. It was no accident that when Dylan first plugged in, he started with a song called “Maggie’s Farm,” which includes the blunt line “They say, ‘Sing while you slave’ and I just get bored.’” Dylan electrified the racial history of American popular music at that moment, illuminating the love and theft on which his own art — like all American art — will forever rest.
Tulsa — and with it the rest of the nation — remains locked still in this reckoning with the contradictions of our past: with the question of what we owe to it and what claim it can make on our future. The laziness of cancel culture infects the left and right. Some demand that we strike from our tablets any artist, activist or politician who fails to meet our always-changing standard of the moment. Others demand that we put the past behind us entirely, as if it’s possible to forget how slavery still shapes our policing, our justice system and our political boundaries. Without those histories — evil and inspiring, courageous and cowardly — what will finally hold us together?
Bob Dylan turns 80 this week. When a British interviewer recently asked me what we should make of the songwriter now, he observed that, of course, we Americans find Dylan important since he had lived through third of our (in his view) brief national history. At first, this snobbish comment rankled, but there is a hard kernel of truth in it.
Dylan has seen, experienced, and even made a lot of our national history. In his lyrics and his sound he has wrestled with its contradictions then reported back fearlessly, even when that meant facing down crowds who wanted to cancel his message. Dylan’s art is the art of reckoning. We should listen to it — really listen to it — because he has listened to us, because he’s not afraid to face the racism embedded in the music he loves and to craft from it the vision of a shared human future.
Sean Latham is the Pauline McFarlin Walter Professor of English at the University of Tulsa and the director of the Institute for Bob Dylan Studies. He’s the author of 10 books on modern literature and culture, including “Am I A Snob?” and “The World of Bob Dylan.”
