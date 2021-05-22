Opinion: At 80, Bob Dylan is still forcing America to reckon with its past

Dylan took Lott’s phrase — “love and theft” — for the title of a late album and it rings out as both epiphany and self-accusation.

And on his first album, Dylan — always a talented mimic — comes dangerously close to musical blackface when he moans his way through an agonized version of Blind Lemon Jefferson’s blues song, “See That My Grave Is Kept Clean.” It’s a tune sung by a man already dead, most likely caught up in the awful spectacle of a lynching. Dylan was 20 when he recorded it: a Jewish kid from Hibbing, Minnesota, who still had a lot to learn about the history written into words and sounds he could imitate but not yet really understand.

Chattel slavery, lynching, blackface minstrel music: these are hard facts, indifferent to the politics and pieties of the present. Dylan grew from an artist into an icon because he studied our American history, in which striving and liberty have always been accompanied by violence and appropriation. And that now allows us to understand what happened when he picked up that electric guitar.