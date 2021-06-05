Opinion: As Flag Day approaches, think about the the hope and freedom of America's emblem

Our United States Flag is revered and respected by most, demonized and desecrated by few. It symbolizes our freedoms that protect us as well as our freedoms to protest with it. We bury loved ones in it; we burn it in hate.

This Flag Day, one story of our flag might reveal the unique respect and pride we and others have for our flag.

The story is about a Marine on embassy duty in a foreign land. A local diplomat is extremely anti-American and a vitriolic and vocal opponent of America. He expresses his animosity for America frequently and at any and every opportunity. One day he visits the U.S. embassy in his capital and later shares his experience.

“Yesterday, I had the occasion to visit the U.S. embassy after official working hours. I arrived at sunset and was met by a Marine at the entrance of the chancery. The Marine politely asked if I would wait while he lowered two American flags at the embassy.

“What I witnessed over the next 10 minutes so impressed me I’m compelled to share it as a part of my recording of this distressing era. The Marine’s uniform was spotless and neat. He walked with a measured tread from the entrance of the chancery to the stainless-steel flagpoles before the embassy.