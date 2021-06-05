Opinion: As Flag Day approaches, think about the the hope and freedom of America's emblem

Our United States Flag is revered and respected by most, demonized and desecrated by few. It symbolizes our freedoms that protect us as well as our freedoms to protest with it. We bury loved ones in it; we burn it in hate.
This Flag Day, one story of our flag might reveal the unique respect and pride we and others have for our flag.
The story is about a Marine on embassy duty in a foreign land. A local diplomat is extremely anti-American and a vitriolic and vocal opponent of America. He expresses his animosity for America frequently and at any and every opportunity. One day he visits the U.S. embassy in his capital and later shares his experience.
“Yesterday, I had the occasion to visit the U.S. embassy after official working hours. I arrived at sunset and was met by a Marine at the entrance of the chancery. The Marine politely asked if I would wait while he lowered two American flags at the embassy.
“What I witnessed over the next 10 minutes so impressed me I’m compelled to share it as a part of my recording of this distressing era. The Marine’s uniform was spotless and neat. He walked with a measured tread from the entrance of the chancery to the stainless-steel flagpoles before the embassy.
“He respectfully and reverently and militarily saluted the flag, lowered it, released its clasps, folded it, stepped back from the pole, made an about-face, and carried the flag to secure it on a stand before the chancery. The Marine then marched to the second flagpole.
“He repeated the same lonesome, solemn, sacred, and symbolic ceremony. On the way between the flagpoles, the Marine paused and respectfully explained to me his duty would soon be completed.
“After completing his task, he apologized for the delay and said, ‘Sir, thank you for waiting. It’s my honor to perform this ceremony as a tribute to my flag and my country.’
“I had to tell this story because there was something impressive about a far away from home lone Marine silently performing a ceremonial task. It obviously meant much to him and in its simplicity made the might, the power, and the glory of the United States of America stand forth with dignity.
“A mighty wave of military aircraft, or the passage of a powerful naval armada, or a parade of tens of thousands of tanks and soldiers, could never have made manifest what a single Marine’s respect for his flag expressed that day.
“In spite of all the many things I have said negatively about the United States, I was emotionally overwhelmed by the lone Marine, who so faithfully discharged his duties to his flag. I trust someday, somewhere, someone in my country will respect our flag as the United States Marine does his.”
This month, 14 June, is Flag Day. The American flag is raised and lowered daily at thousands of national and worldwide locations. It’s displayed daily on military and civilian aircraft and ships around the globe as they transit international airspace and waters.
It’s raised, flown, and lowered every day, every week, every month, every year, by our military as well as by countless school children, businesses, and organizations throughout America. Yet, it’s never routine or casual, despite the frequency of its flag raising and lowering ceremonies.
Instead, it’s a uniquely special ceremony of respect. It symbolizes America; it symbolizes freedom; it symbolizes hope. Our Flag is a visual symbol of all that is America. Flag Day, 14 June, is a special day for Americans. Happy Flag Day.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Admire lives in Tulsa and is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by community advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
