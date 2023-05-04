State Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters claims that diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are threatening our free society. While primarily DEI programming aims to help us all feel welcome and supported, there are a wide number of threats to our free society that are truly egregious, many of which are supported by Walters.

The level of rhetoric coming out of the State Department of Education is at a fever pitch.

Walters used the term “terrorist” to describe teachers unions while just a few blocks from where an actual terrorist bombed and killed 169 fellow Oklahomans at the federal Murrah Building. This is a ridiculous, offensive exaggeration. Teachers unions represent thousands of teachers, including about 80% of those teaching in Tulsa Public Schools. These educators choose to join a professional organization to have better working conditions.

A leader who says such things is labeling our teachers as the enemy — specifically as terrorists — worthy of thwarting with violence. It revokes teachers’ humanity and levels potential violence at them and our schools. Our school children fear enough violence already in our schools with active shooters as a daily possibility.

Walters should be bringing us together, mending our communities and offering ways to help schools feel safe. As a mom, I am terrified by the vitriol in his words.

This rhetoric is an escalation of harm we have already experienced.

House Bill 1775 threatens our free society by restricting free speech and expression. I attended the August State Board of Education meeting and watched as board members voted to keep a punishment on my daughter’s school district, TPS, despite evidence showing no infraction was made.

The agency's lawyer said a professional training slideshow did not violate the law, but a speaker at the session did. Days later, a recording of the training found the speaker's words and slideshows matched, meaning no violation of the law occurred. Yet, the board voted to keep the punishment.

In what free society does a non-corrupt, upstanding, legitimate board vote to uphold a punishment for an infraction they said doesn’t exist?

The result is that 38,000 TPS students, thousands of teachers and administrators are terrified to make any infraction — perceived or real — that may result in unpredictable punishment. This has a chilling effect across Oklahoma, noting the unpredictably of Walters and his board.

That action literally limits free speech through fear of iron-fisted, unfounded retribution.

The rhetoric is set against a backdrop of poor funding for our public schools, which threatens our free society.

Since 2008, education spending has been cut by 27%. In 2011, Oklahoma was ranked 17th in education; the state has sunk to 49th. Lawmakers never returned financial support for education to pre-recession levels.

Endless studies show how funding does move the mark in better student outcomes. Simply, you get what you pay for.

Walters does not advocate for the level of investment that will help our kids learn to read, write and do math.

The Oklahoma Constitution is clear about having a right to a public education. Those who crafted the state's founding document knew citizens needed to be well-informed to know when power was being taken from them.

The actions of Walters and some state lawmakers in neglecting to appropriately fund our public schools — where 95% of Oklahomans send their children — threatens the foundation of our future. Our children must be literate and understand our government and history, even the bad parts.

The founders of our nation were well-educated people who used their knowledge to form the basis of a free society. Our democracy depends on public education as a foundation to continue our free society.

Walters claims to be a representative for all parents and students. Yet, I’ve requested a scheduled meeting since January; no appointment has been set. To date, members of the State School Board do not provide an email on the education department website — something that was always available to the public.

It appears these public officials don't want to hear anyone's opinions, concerns or thoughts.

In a transparent and free society, citizens should have access to their representatives, even if we do not always agree. That is the promise of America: the promise of a community where we can come from many paths and be one united group to bravely, gently care for one another.

Our children deserve this, all of them. We all deserve this. I pray this for our state.

Ashley Heider Daly, a writer and former business owner, is a TPS parent and involved in her school’s PTA.