Opinion: Afghanistan was a 20-year mistake with a tragic ending

Let’s start at the beginning: We never should have been there in the first place.

The sudden fall of Afghanistan’s U.S.-backed government to the Taliban is tragic testament to the recklessness and futility of our rush to invade and then occupy that nation for 20 years. The 2001 invasion was initiated and promoted by the George W. Bush administration as essential to nabbing 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. But it would be 10 years before U.S. forces, under the Obama administration, captured and killed bin Laden — and then not in Afghanistan, but in Pakistan.

Still our troops remained in Afghanistan for another decade. What everyone apparently failed to understand was that the U.S. can’t muscle its way into uprooting an entrenched repressive regime like the Taliban, and expect democracy to bloom. After all, we helped spawn the Taliban’s precursors back in the ‘80s in our proxy war against the former Soviet Union.

So when President Donald Trump in February 2020 announced a plan negotiated with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. forces by May 2021, it seemed the right move. But it didn’t include the U.S.-backed Afghan government. And it stipulated freedom for up to 5,000 imprisoned Taliban soldiers when the Taliban was still attacking Afghan government forces.