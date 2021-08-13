Opinion: Afghanistan exit leaves veteran sad, pessimistic

I’m a little sad today.
In truth, it started last month while I was enjoying a truly blended vacation as my then-11-year-old daughter, Cate, was playing for the 12U Softball National Championships. It was a really good week. But I was a little torn. Afghanistan was in the news.
That week, I still checked my LinkedIn. One common theme consistently played. We were turning over the fight in Afghanistan to the Afghans.
Gen. Austin Miller, an American hero I had the pleasure of working for, had completed serving as the longest tenured commander in Afghanistan. He and the transition of the mission were in numerous posts and articles.
I went numb. I don’t really know why. For Christ’s sake, I didn’t even serve in Afghanistan! My 25 months in combat were in Iraq, over a decade ago. Yet there I was with a tear rolling down my cheek.
I regrouped. We cheered Cate through the finals, where she made some great plays to help seal victories. My melancholy feelings abated. We made our way home, started school ball and celebrated her 12th birthday. Life was, and is, good.
Then it hit me again. It was on the news that Kunduz and other cities in Afghanistan were seized by the Taliban. What? My sadness burned into rage. My tears flowed, and I knew why.
Since 9/11, the U.S has lost just under 2,000 killed in action and had just over 20,000 wounded in action in Afghanistan. The questions consume me — Why? Was it worth it? Did we make a difference?
I am watching history repeat itself. Just over a decade ago, we “won in Iraq” and similarly ceded control. We could still strike them with special operators and strategic bombers and tactical fighters, they said. It will be OK, they said. Until it wasn’t.
The military void helped create the rise of ISIS, not only in Iraq, but on the border in Syria, where it truly was a disaster.
It was the junior varsity team, they said. Until we realized they weren’t.
The Iraq numbers are worse — 3,500 killed in action and 32,000 wounded in action. Our national treasure left behind.
While writing this, more Afghan towns have fallen to the Taliban, and the U.S involvement in the “peace process,” or leading in any way to find a viable solution, is conspicuously absent. My sadness and rage aren’t abating. I’m literally a mess. Why?
In both Iraq and now Afghanistan, we have been pulled from the field and told to take a seat.
Good game, boys, we have been told, and we watch from the sidelines as the other team marches down the field for the winning touchdown. It’s maddening.
The numbers I mentioned earlier? Not even close to the full story. That doesn’t count the spouse who goes to sleep every night in an empty bed, the child who wakes up on Christmas morning and won’t get to jump into Daddy’s arms, or the parents who buried their daughter in a conflict that their country’s leadership has completely abandoned.
The worst part? I have no answers to my own questions. Staying in Afghanistan is the definition of crazy.
But it doesn’t make me feel any better. I tell myself we helped prevent the next 9/11. Until it happens. Maybe I’m more frustrated with the civilian leadership over four different presidential administrations that sent us and kept us there for over a generation. Maybe it’s the sheer indifference by the media and my fellow countrymen. Maybe it’s because veterans are still killing themselves at a record pace.
Regardless, I feel a little sad today.
Featured video:
Will Beck served for 28 years in the U.S. Army and retired in June 2020 as a lieutenant colonel. Selected to command battalion level units twice, he also served as professor of military science at Oklahoma State University. He currently serves as Oral Roberts University’s first-ever military liaison.