Opinion: Afghanistan exit leaves veteran sad, pessimistic

Good game, boys, we have been told, and we watch from the sidelines as the other team marches down the field for the winning touchdown. It’s maddening.

The numbers I mentioned earlier? Not even close to the full story. That doesn’t count the spouse who goes to sleep every night in an empty bed, the child who wakes up on Christmas morning and won’t get to jump into Daddy’s arms, or the parents who buried their daughter in a conflict that their country’s leadership has completely abandoned.

The worst part? I have no answers to my own questions. Staying in Afghanistan is the definition of crazy.

But it doesn’t make me feel any better. I tell myself we helped prevent the next 9/11. Until it happens. Maybe I’m more frustrated with the civilian leadership over four different presidential administrations that sent us and kept us there for over a generation. Maybe it’s the sheer indifference by the media and my fellow countrymen. Maybe it’s because veterans are still killing themselves at a record pace.

Regardless, I feel a little sad today.

Will Beck served for 28 years in the U.S. Army and retired in June 2020 as a lieutenant colonel. Selected to command battalion level units twice, he also served as professor of military science at Oklahoma State University. He currently serves as Oral Roberts University’s first-ever military liaison.

