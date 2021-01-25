Opinion: A political drama in one act asks, "Are you the family?'

A doctor enters from stage left wearing gloves and blood-stained green hospital scrubs. His mask is pulled down to reveal he is transgender. His eye makeup is smeared.

Doctor (with a concerned and slightly puzzled expression): Are you the family?

All (with more alert and anxious expressions, altogether nodding and saying emphatically): Yes!

Doctor (with somewhat more confusion): You are her children?

All: Yes.

Doctor (Waits briefly for clarification which is not forthcoming): The patient… is in very serious condition. She has had a massive trauma. At the same time she seems to have some major long-standing disease processes going on, which have never been treated properly. It appears she has been malnourished for a considerable time as well. Her prognosis for recovery at this time is fair to guarded at best.

Nevertheless, she can expect to heal, but healing will involve aggressive long-term treatment. She will need major surgery, courses of strong medicine and lifelong rehabilitation. Her recovery may involve much pain and certainly a lot of hard work.