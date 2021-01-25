Opinion: A political drama in one act asks, "Are you the family?'

The scene opens on a crowded and bleak hospital waiting room, full of a quite diverse group, some sitting, some standing, with somber expressions.
The cast includes:
A very serious looking, blond-headed gentleman in a navy blazer holding a long white cane;
A professional-looking African-American woman in a business suit;
A Native American woman in a hardhat;
A redheaded young man in farmer’s overalls;
A middle-age man in a dark suit wearing a yarmulke holding a book;
A balding sharp-eyed man in an olive field jacket with sergeant’s stripes sitting in a wheelchair; one legg is amputated at the knee;
A mother with an infant in her arms;
A gay couple holding hands;
An Asian man wearing sportswear;
A young white obese woman with stringy hair, tattoo of a butterfly on her upper left arm;
A woman wearing a hijab;
A man of Mexican origin, dressed as a banker or lawyer worrying rosary beads;
A grocer or butcher gesturing with sign language;
A doctor enters from stage left wearing gloves and blood-stained green hospital scrubs. His mask is pulled down to reveal he is transgender. His eye makeup is smeared.
Doctor (with a concerned and slightly puzzled expression): Are you the family?
All (with more alert and anxious expressions, altogether nodding and saying emphatically): Yes!
Doctor (with somewhat more confusion): You are her children?
All: Yes.
Doctor (Waits briefly for clarification which is not forthcoming): The patient… is in very serious condition. She has had a massive trauma. At the same time she seems to have some major long-standing disease processes going on, which have never been treated properly. It appears she has been malnourished for a considerable time as well. Her prognosis for recovery at this time is fair to guarded at best.
Nevertheless, she can expect to heal, but healing will involve aggressive long-term treatment. She will need major surgery, courses of strong medicine and lifelong rehabilitation. Her recovery may involve much pain and certainly a lot of hard work.
She will absolutely need all the love every member of her family can give her. She may have some resistance and may experience some setbacks. Willingness, persistence, and open minds will be essential for her to endure and overcome this near mortal insult to her body.
I see from her history that she is a fighter, and that is good. Let me say again, this will be a lifelong process. The choices and commitment made now, as well as your support, all of you, however are what will make the difference.
Do you understand?
All (nodding): Yes!
Blind man, slightly nervously: May we see her now?
The doctor hesitates with surprise.
Blind man (smiling slightly, catching the doctor’s misunderstanding and discomfort): Well, doctor, you know there is “more to life than what meets the eye;” and there’s “more than one way to look at things.” Right Doctor?
Doctor (chastened but smiling): That’s right.... You may see her but only one of you at a time and only a couple of minutes each.
Blind man (standing and walking toward the doctor, signaling with his upstage hand toward the emergency room door): After you, doctor.
The blind man begins swinging and tapping his cane, following the doctor into the emergency room, where they find laying on the table a very emaciated and devastated-looking form, covered with sheets, bandages, hoses tubes and monitors.
A slight trail of smoke rises from a single ember glowing in the torch still held in the trembling hand of Lady Liberty.
Mike Floyd is a resident of Tulsa and the immediate past president of the Tulsa Chapter, National Federation of the Blind of Oklahoma.