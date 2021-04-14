Opinion: A national constitutional convention is a real threat and a really bad idea

The United States has become the world’s longest-standing democracy despite being the world’s third largest nation by area and population and very diverse racially, ethnically, and culturally.

The United States is the world’s longest-standing democracy in large part because when fundamental governing changes have been needed to meet changing times and circumstances, the Constitution’s primary method for amending it — Congressional proposal and state ratification — got the job done 27 times. Each time, the nation was spared the dangers of an uncontrollable run-away Constitutional Convention. We should not risk fatally wrecking a form of government that has worked so well simply because our current politics are so divisive.

The risk that another Constitutional Convention would radically change our way of governance is very high. Article V says our Constitution can be changed through a convention, but it fails to say how delegates would be chosen, whether states would have the same number of delegates or assigned delegates in proportion to their populations, and what level of vote would be required to propose an amendment.

States calling for a Constitutional Convention seek to limit its agenda to considering a limited number of specific amendments, but nothing in Article V binds convention delegates to the agenda proposed by state legislatures.