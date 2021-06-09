Opinion: A human trafficking survivor’s plea

As a survivor of human trafficking, I want to find purpose from my experience and help others. Honestly, it’s a tough journey.

I am a graduate student on a college campus and considered a member of a hidden population. According to Dr. Kerri Kearney, associate professor of higher education and student affairs at Oklahoma State University, the definition of hidden populations is still evolving through early research. However, members of hidden populations seem to have suffered from deep trauma, choose silence about their journeys, and have very limited people on campus who are knowledgeable or equipped to support them. With the utmost respect, consider the decades that war veterans suffered from PTSD before it was widely recognized and supported. They suffered for what they experienced.

I am fighting the remnants of my experience so I can finish a doctoral program. Neither professors nor peers understand the mental and emotional expenditure when PTSD is activated. At times, I can be in class and want to dart out the door so I can breathe and slow my racing thoughts and pounding heart. I don’t want to explain, I want to hide.