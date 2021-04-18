Opinion: A day of reckoning in Iraq from lessons perhaps not learned

I recall a conversation I had with the Iraq Interior Ministry director while drinking tea in his office. We were discussing security leadership and management — a topic I could tell he was fearfully reluctant to discuss. Iraqi government leadership, he stated was based on control — if you reach into a rabbit cage and try to catch a rabbit he will run, dodge and evade capture. However, if you grab the cage and spin it around, you will then be able to catch the weary and dizzy rabbit and do what ever you want to it. The casualties of this practice are innumerable; such were the methodologies of the Baathist regime which remain to this day.

The history of American foreign policy is rife with incidents how our best efforts backfired — the support of the oil industry “centric” Iranian Coup that deposed Prime Minister Moh’d Mosaddegh and replaced him with Reza Pahlavi, CIA intervention in Cuba and Southeast Asia, the arming of Afghan militia against the Soviets, the arming of the Iraqi military during their wars with Iran, and the disbanding of the Iraqi military following the 2003 invasion, which many scholars, military officers and politicians are convinced was the root of the resulting insurgency. As we look back on the past four years of American isolationism and populism, I can’t help but wonder if it was at the expense of an Iraq left to once again fester and ignite from within. A day of reckoning may be near because of lessons not learned.