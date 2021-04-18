Opinion: A day of reckoning in Iraq from lessons perhaps not learned

Ten years ago, I served as an antiterrorism adviser to the Iraqi Ministry of Interior. My mandate was to incorporate counter-infiltration methodologies into Iraqi security forces in Baghdad so they could prevent the countless mass shootings and bombings within their porous ranks.
As our current U.S. administration redefines the timeline of the extraction of military personnel from the most volatile of Middle East regions, I can’t help but think of the children of the Iraqi conflict. Is it safe to say that a generation later they may be reviled at what has become of their future due to the endless strife that has plagued their country since 2003?
Responsible historiography suggests that the Iraqi citizenry felt more secure in their country when the Baathist were in control under Saddam Hussein. Without peacekeeping forces lead by the United States, I fear that a new generation will be compelled to take on a new banner of insurrection once again. The battle centers of Iraq remain, and a day of reckoning is growing closer and more intense by the day.
Author Robert Fisk in his award-winning magnum opus “The Great War for Civilization” concludes that from 1830, when the crusade was led by U.S.-based evangelist Christians, to now, Western civilization has failed at bringing democratic values — rule of law, liberty, equality — to select regions that vehemently believe in and practice religious influence in government. What Western Civilization has also failed to grasp is that the concept of elected officials and a government without religious influence is anathema to some Middle Eastern societies that are built around strong, militarized central leadership — leadership that has always been engaged in neutralizing warring factions from within
I recall a conversation I had with the Iraq Interior Ministry director while drinking tea in his office. We were discussing security leadership and management — a topic I could tell he was fearfully reluctant to discuss. Iraqi government leadership, he stated was based on control — if you reach into a rabbit cage and try to catch a rabbit he will run, dodge and evade capture. However, if you grab the cage and spin it around, you will then be able to catch the weary and dizzy rabbit and do what ever you want to it. The casualties of this practice are innumerable; such were the methodologies of the Baathist regime which remain to this day.
The history of American foreign policy is rife with incidents how our best efforts backfired — the support of the oil industry “centric” Iranian Coup that deposed Prime Minister Moh’d Mosaddegh and replaced him with Reza Pahlavi, CIA intervention in Cuba and Southeast Asia, the arming of Afghan militia against the Soviets, the arming of the Iraqi military during their wars with Iran, and the disbanding of the Iraqi military following the 2003 invasion, which many scholars, military officers and politicians are convinced was the root of the resulting insurgency. As we look back on the past four years of American isolationism and populism, I can’t help but wonder if it was at the expense of an Iraq left to once again fester and ignite from within. A day of reckoning may be near because of lessons not learned.
John Bowen is a Tulsa native, 10-year Navy veteran and a defense contractor in Force Protection/Antiterrorism Program development for the federal government and the U.S. military.
