Oklahoma's incoming attorney general says domestic violence affects everyone

When the Tulsa Family Safety Center incorporated in 2012, the nonprofit’s inaugural board included incoming Attorney General Gentner Drummond. After a decade with the center for battered people, the experience shaped the state’s next top law enforcement officer.

“I have zero tolerance toward domestic violence,” Drummond recently told me. “We need deterrence in our criminal justice system.”

Oklahoma is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the rate at which women are killed by men. Tulsa County has the highest abuse rate in the state, with nearly 13 of every 1,000 residents reporting domestic abuse.

In 2020, Oklahoma hit the highest number of abuses by a family member (27,089) in 20 years. That has only worsened in the COVID-19 pandemic, with service providers reporting increases in demand. In August, the Family Safety Center had a record number of clients seeking a protective order in a month at 440 people.

Drummond says he witnessed domestic violence situations growing up, and it stuck with him. That’s why he agreed to be on the Family Safety Center board when Executive Director Suzann Stewart asked.

“When she told me what they did, that touched my heart,” he said. “What I learned is that domestic violence is colorblind and doesn’t discriminate based on wealth. It affects Democrats and Republicans. It affects Native Americans and people of African American descent and white people. Every segment of our state is affected.

“For so many of our citizens, they look at this as someone else’s problem, but it is our problem. For children subjected to domestic violence, the impact is for life and can lead to a lifetime of trauma. Those numbers in Oklahoma are too high and too draconian.”

That is reflected in Oklahoma’s top 10 ranking in rate of Adverse Childhood Experiences, which measures the amount of traumatic events for children. Research found the higher the ACE score, the more economic and health challenges a child will face as an adult. Oklahoma’s poor rating is led by high rates of mental distress, substance abuse, hunger and uninsured health care.

Drummond will be stepping off the board at the end of the year as he assumes the AG role.

“The AG has remarkable resources and can focus in and prioritize domestic violence,” Drummond said. “My focus on that has been in meeting with national and federal officials to inform myself on best practices.”

Drummond recently led the $27 million capital campaign to build a new Family Safety Center, set to break ground next year at 28th Street and Sheridan Road, sharing a campus with the Child Abuse Network. It’s an overdue move.

The center currently resides in the basement of the downtown police building. It has outgrown the space, which is disjointed and rundown. The staff does the best it can with what it has.

Shower curtains are used as dividers to create individual offices. Attorneys working with victims are in offices fashioned out of old jail cells. Fabric is placed over harsh lightening to soften the tone. Storage is non-existent, so chairs may be in hallways. A play area for children is minimalist.

Even the location next to police can be intimidating to domestic violence survivors.

Drummond knows victims deserve a more welcoming space.

“This telegraphs to women that you’re not valued. The women in this state deserve a win,” he said. “The Family Safety Center is the hub of a multi-spoked tire in the region that connects everything, such as DVIS, protective orders and services of all the agencies working in domestic violence and sex trafficking.

“To do this kind of work needs a facility where everything is co-located, all programs, resources and legal matters. We are a national template for what can be accomplished.”

The new facility will be home to the courtroom issuing protective orders and offices for investigators, prosecutors, medical personnel, tribal services, social workers and other providers for domestic violence. This will provide a more professional setting and comfort for victims. It provides separate entrances and waiting areas for victims. Conference rooms on the top floor can be used for community education.

The Family Safety Center currently houses 13 partner agencies, but the new center will allow for expansion. Locating next to the Child Abuse Network also benefits children who may need specialized services.

Drummond views a bigger picture of Oklahoma’s domestic violence problem, intersecting with veterans’ issues, child abuse and human trafficking. This may be from Drummond and his wife, Wendy, serving on other social service boards, including Emergency Infant Services and the American Red Cross.

All Oklahoma’s poor outcomes are related; they touch each other in some way. That’s why Drummond wants to bring in federal resources and tribal nations with state and local efforts.

“We have opportunities here for collaboration,” he said. “It’s too big of an issue not to work together.”