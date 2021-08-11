Noah Smith: How can we account for happiness?

Why does happiness bounce back toward its previous level after major permanent life changes? One reason might be that a substantial component of happiness is dependent on deep-rooted personality traits — happy people are happy, unhappy people are unhappy, and life events simply have limited power to change this. But an alternative explanation is that people’s frame of reference changes — if you spend long enough feeling sad, it might start to feel normal, and your responses to surveys might drift back toward what they had been before.

On top of this, there’s the issue of whether surveys measure happiness the same way from individual to individual. One person might think it's arrogant and boastful to report their happiness at a maximum level, while another might feel like our up-by-the-bootstraps society expects them to say they’re happy all the time; after all, sadness might make other people feel uncomfortable or be perceived as self-indulgent. These two people would tend to give very different answers on happiness surveys, even if their subjective emotional state was the same! Some researchers conclude that cultural traits explain 20% of the differences on international happiness comparisons. But individual differences in survey response style might distort results on top of culture.