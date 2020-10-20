Noah Feldman: Trump can't ignore the election results without a lot of help

Trump could be bluffing, of course — the market appears to think so, or else it must be pricing the costs of constitutional crisis at something near zero, which can’t be right. Regardless, the problem is that we can’t be sure Trump is bluffing.

At the same time, it’s important to realize that while Trump can threaten not to leave, he can’t actually attempt it without a lot of other people taking part. That’s true under all the possible scenarios in which Trump might try to stay.

Consider the extreme case where the Electoral College results clearly show Biden as the winner. If Trump tried to claim this was fraudulent and said he wasn’t leaving the White House, he would be carried out of the building after the inauguration by the Secret Service or the U.S. Marshals. He couldn’t stick it out alone.

A slightly more plausible situation is that of an unclear election result, like a disputed slate of electors and a fight in Congress over the outcome of the election. The scenario begins with state election officials taking a long time to count mail-in ballots. Controversy ensues about who won in the state. The state’s governor sends a Biden slate of electors to Congress. The Republican state legislature disputes this and votes to send its own, Trump slate of electors.