Noah Feldman: Texas attorney general asks Supreme Court for a coup

If the elitist Adams didn’t care much for the people or their will, at least he had a complex and well-developed constitutional theory on which to rely. Not so Trump and his affiliates.

The Texas lawsuit is literally asking the court to disqualify the electors from the four swing states that went to Biden. That would plunge the country into a constitutional crisis. It would be the end of democracy in the United States. A majority of nine justices would have replaced 330 million citizens as our rulers.

It’s possible that the fantasy that the court would actually do this is rooted in a mistaken understanding of what happened in the Bush v. Gore case. Trump and the Texas lawyers seem to think that problematic case amounted to the Supreme Court giving the election to George W. Bush when Al Gore had in fact won.