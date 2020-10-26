Noah Feldman: No, the Supreme Court doesn't need reform

With debate over Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court concluded, Democrats are toying with ways to reform the court.

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to suggest a bipartisan commission to study the options. Unfortunately, the proposals all have serious flaws. Either their constitutionality is doubtful or they would undercut the tremendously valuable role that the court plays in protecting liberty and equality.

The most dire of these proposals is court-packing. I’ve written before that any attempt to expand the court is likely to fail, and for good reason.

But what about more commonsensical ideas, like term limits for justices? Logically, this would be a huge improvement over the current system. Instead of the calendar of replacement being driven by the randomness of justices’ aging processes, illnesses and retirement decisions, we would have a relatively regular and rational schedule. What we would lose in the occasionally brilliant long-serving justice we would gain in commonsense planning. And it would no longer be necessary to appoint justices at younger and younger ages. A healthy 60-year-old would be just fine.