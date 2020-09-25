Noah Feldman: New Supreme Court justice won't guarantee a Trump victory

It could take decades or more to overcome the perception that she had made some sort of implicit deal with the president. No one — especially no one who has spent a career building a sterling judicial reputation — would want that fate.

A second possibility is that one or more conservative justices, in addition to Roberts, might see that giving Trump the election could, in the long run, lead to court-packing whenever Democrats regain power. Because the justices would be giving Trump the presidency for four more years, court-packing couldn’t happen until 2025 at the earliest.

But if the Supreme Court were to give a second Republican the presidency — particularly if Trump loses the popular vote as he did in 2016, and as George W. Bush did in 2000 — that would enrage Democrats more or less permanently. And the delay might even give court-packing a chance to become a mainstream political idea; over time, what is now seen as radical surgery to the constitutional order could gradually come to be seen as inevitable and necessary.

If a conservative justice other than Roberts feared court-packing, then there might be another vote available to deny Trump the presidency.