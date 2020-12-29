Nathalia Mireles-Mota: What's so special about Tulsa Honor Academy? It gives me a future that includes college

Now, handshakes are no longer the right way to meet people, and school has moved online Virtual learning has been a challenge for me personally. It can be hard to separate my at-home mindset from my at-school mindset.

I address this by making my learning setting feel as close to school as possible; I take my notes in dedicated notebooks, and I try to get my work done in one sitting so that I don’t have to worry about it when I “go home,” that is, turn off my computer.

I know that teachers are facing the same struggles as students; I’m sure it's difficult to direct several classes a day from home. I try to interact with my teachers when I can, which also helps distance learning feel more as though it was in person.

Our teachers go above and beyond to make sure that we get a high quality learning experience that keeps us on track for college. Our chemistry teacher, for example, always does her best to make virtual learning as close to real school as possible. While we haven’t been able to do lab experiments in the classroom, she comes to class every day with engaging lessons, as enthusiastic as ever. People like her make the pandemic that much more bearable.