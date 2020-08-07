“It is not the critic who counts,” President Teddy Roosevelt once explained, but instead “the man who is actually in the arena, … who does actually strive to do the deeds.”
There are many strident and conflicting opinions about the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, but if you want to know how we should move forward as a state, listen to those who are in the trenches dealing with the realities of serving and protecting the public.
McGirt was unquestionably a great victory for tribal sovereignty, but it also upends over a century of how Oklahomans — both Indian and non-Indian — have worked together to build our state.
State and tribal leaders are on the front lines, tackling the real-world consequences of the McGirt decision. Oklahomans should pay most attention to those who are hands on: tribal governments working to provide services and criminal justice, state district attorneys and police protecting Indians and non-Indians alike, and many others who are resolved during this challenging transition to ensure that real-world harm to people is avoided.
Take one example: Because of McGirt, hundreds of Indian children who were abused or neglected would no longer be cared for by state agencies. Instead of releasing these children back into unsafe homes or destabilizing their placements, my office worked with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and the Office of Juvenile Affairs to come to an agreement with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, passed unanimously by the tribal council last week, on how to handle child welfare matters going forward.
Under this agreement, the tribe gives up none of its sovereignty but instead allows for state agencies to work with tribal agencies toward a practical solution that puts aside theoretical objections for the best interest of Indian children.
This child welfare agreement wasn’t the doing of academics or think tanks but instead was the result of hardworking people within the Creek government. It was only possible because Congress by legislation authorized these types of agreements.
But there are many more issues that need to be addressed. Unlike with child welfare, state jurisdiction over crimes on the reservation committed by Indians is not something federal law allows the tribe and state to negotiate. State, tribal and federal authorities are making heroic efforts to maintain law and order, but the challenges they face are increasingly daunting.
Can anyone honestly say that federal legislation allowing the tribe, the federal government and the state to share criminal jurisdiction isn’t the best, most practical approach to protecting the health and safety of all Oklahomans?
Let me be clear: My office will continue to do all in its power to make sure that criminals face justice.
This week, we filed a brief at the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals asking it to preserve the conviction of a non-Indian man who slaughtered a Chickasaw mother and her two young children. Despite bewildering criticism from the ACLU for our efforts to guarantee justice on behalf of tribal members victimized by non-Indians, my office is determined to work with the federal government to protect Indian victims.
We can accomplish much together in this new reality, but current federal law creates barriers to unity. That is why my office has worked for more than two years with tribal leaders on how Congress might act to provide clarity, certainty and stability around criminal justice and commerce that respects both state and tribal sovereignty. We cannot ignore the challenges history presents to us, but we can do best if we rise together to meet those challenges.
My hope is that Congress will act thoughtfully and deliberately — and soon — to ensure that tribal members remain proud members of their sovereign nations, whose reservations and sovereignty are respected, as well as proud Oklahoma citizens in full measure.
Mike Hunter is Oklahoma attorney general.
Featured video: