Michael Ryan: The people have spoken and the vacant Supreme Court post can be filled

What about the fact that the Republican Senate in 2016 denied President Obama’s high-court nominee Merrick Garland a hearing? How can it possibly be fair that in 2020, senators would go so far as to fast-track President Trump’s nominee?

That’s simple too: prerogative and preference. It’s up to the Senate majority what the body takes up and what it doesn’t. That happens to be the same principle that governs every state legislature and most other public bodies in America every day. It works, fabulously. And yes, it’s fair, utterly.

The alternative is to ask our Republican senators to stop being Republican, check their beliefs at the door and bend to the will of the Senate’s elected minority. Should we ask the same of Democrats in the House? In what universe is that the doctrine of governance?

Moreover, if a senator believes that a Supreme Court nominee would do subtle or substantial damage to the Constitution, wouldn’t he or she not only have the right but the obligation to stand in the way? Are senators required to violate their consciences in order to fulfill someone else’s misguided notion of fairness? Or to adhere to Emerson’s “foolish consistency,” which is “the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen and philosophers and divines”?