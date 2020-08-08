When schools shut down across the state in March, students’ learning was severely impacted. Teachers and parents across the state scrambled to support students via distance learning.
In response to the pandemic, the federal government allocated funds to each state. In Oklahoma, the state Department of Education received $160 million it pushed out to public schools to support student learning during the pandemic. In addition to these funds, the federal government provided Oklahoma with the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds totaling $39.9 million.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration recently shared plans for allocating these funds. These plans will benefit all Oklahoma students, and I am glad to see included strategic considerations to ensure some of our states’ most at-risk students do not get left behind. It is clear to me that these plans will allow every Oklahoma student to succeed academically, no matter what school they attend, where they live or their socioeconomic status.
I hope you will join me in learning more about how the Stitt administration has chosen to allocate these funds to benefit our state.
First, we collaborated with the state Department of Education and provided $8 million to double the number of incentive grants offered to 150 school districts. These grants were provided to public school districts to expand connectivity, purchase learning materials, provide mental health support for students and support additional investments in learning at the school level.
We also invested $1 million in Tri-County Tech’s Skills to Rebuild initiative, which will provide accelerated programs to train students for high-demand jobs in the region, tuition-free when they complete the program.
Last month, we announced three new initiatives funded by Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds: Learn Anywhere Oklahoma, Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet and the Stay in School Fund.
Learn Anywhere Oklahoma, with a budget of $12 million, is the most significant investment. This program will give public schools access to a virtual curriculum that can be used by their staff to assist with distance learning. This initiative will help ensure that all students have access to quality curriculum no matter where they live.
With the Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet, we are investing $8 million directly into families who need it the most. We know distance learning is challenging for many families but is especially difficult for low-income Oklahoma families who don’t have the resources to supplement their children’s education during this time. This initiative will help families below the federal poverty line with funding to purchase necessary technology and/or other educational support, such as tutoring.
Finally, we invested $10 million in the Stay in School Fund. In accordance with U.S. Department of Education guidelines, the focus of this fund is to include private school students in these emergency funds to support low-income families who choose to send their children to private schools.
In this turbulent time, we hope the Stay in School Fund will provide the necessary funding to keep low-income students enrolled in their schools and provide stability for these families.
COVID-19 has impacted all Oklahoma students and families, and our response is designed to assist all Oklahoma students. I am proud of the strategic investments the Stitt administration has made in the use of its GEER funding. I believe these investments, coupled with the hard work of our teachers, students and families, will ensure Oklahoma emerges from the pandemic ready to thrive and succeed.
Michael Rogers is Oklahoma secretary of state and education.
