Michael Hiltzik: To save lives, let's postpone Thanksgiving

This gives Biden and the country more than three months to crush the virus through concerted action. A mask mandate and a program of moral suasion aimed at social distancing will be more palatable for the mass of Americans if a new Thanksgiving beckons at the end of the ordeal. By then, if science and technology cooperate, we might even have one or more effective vaccines in production and already being rolled out to the most vulnerable populations. That might give us something concrete to be thankful for.

By the 29th, April should be in its going-out-like-a-lamb stage. Spring will be upon us, we’ll be six weeks into daylight saving time, so the days will seem longer and the most susceptible among us will have shed the seasonal affective disorders that make winter seem so bleak.

What will we be giving up by not giving thanks in November? Not much. Let’s be honest: Late-November Thanksgiving is more often than not an inconvenient pain in the prat. Family members haul themselves long distances, often halfway across the country, only a month before they have to do it all over again for Christmas.