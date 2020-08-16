Although we are months into a global pandemic with no end in sight, there will be a time when life returns to normal. However, we should confront this question: Should we aspire to return to normal?
With record low unemployment prior to the onset of the pandemic, one may assume that the vast majority of Americans had been experiencing unprecedented prosperity.
But returning to normal is not so desirable. It means over 30,000 kids in Tulsa living in poverty. It means evicting 1,200 families from their homes each month in Tulsa County, the 11th highest rate in the country. It means widespread financial insecurity with four in 10 adults not having enough savings to cover a $400 emergency expense. And it means huge racial disparities with black households in Tulsa earning 40% less than the average white household. Surely, we can aspire to do better than a “return to normal.”
This pre-pandemic normal reflects tremendous inequality in terms of income and wealth, especially along racial lines, which has led to a huge number of families falling behind. And conditions have only gotten worse since March.
Evidence of rising inequality is everywhere. The top 1% earns over 20% of national income each year and owns 42% of the nation’s private assets. Meanwhile, the bottom half of households earns 13% of all income and claims just 1% of wealth. The Black-white divide is staggering as the median wealth among white households is nearly 12 times greater than that of black households.
Growing inequality stems from the consolidation of power among the most privileged. This shows up in two ways.
First, we continue to live with the effects of centuries of oppression and exclusion of black Americans—characterized by slavery, voter suppression, segregation, mass incarceration, discrimination in housing and employment, and high concentrations of poverty in neighborhoods and schools — leading to huge racial disparities in education, health and economic outcomes.
Second, the growing divide between top earners and low-wage workers is evident in the divergence between productivity gains and hourly wages. Since 1980, the country’s productivity has risen 65%, but workers’ median compensation has increased by just 8%. While wage growth has stagnated, record corporate profits have led to surging financial markets. Put simply, the benefits of pre-pandemic economic growth have gone entirely to owners of corporate stock and specifically to the top 10% of households who own 84% of all stocks. These disparities have serious political implications. As Nicholas Kristof reminds us, “The accumulation of wealth also leads to accumulation of political power that is then harnessed to multiply that wealth.” This growing concentration of wealth and influence at the top should concern anyone who values the idea of democracy.
To reduce inequality, we must shift the allocation of resources to groups that have been neglected for too long, specifically to communities of color and low-wage workers.
First, we need to invest directly in communities of color and low-income households. Building on Oklahoma’s recent decision to expand Medicaid, we should restore refundability of the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit, which benefits over 200,000 working families, and raise our minimum wage. Oklahoma’s current minimum of $7.25 per hour leaves families far short of covering basic living expenses. We should follow our neighbors in Arkansas and Missouri by raising the minimum to $12 per hour, which would increase wages for 414,000 Oklahomans. To further ease the burden on those at the bottom, we also need to address mass incarceration, which has devastated communities of color, revise the state’s education funding formula to send more dollars to schools with high rates of poverty, and confront wealth inequality by establishing an endowment of financial assets for every child born into poverty.
Second, employers play a critical role in reducing income inequality and facilitating upward mobility. Recently, the Business Roundtable, consisting of 181 corporate CEOs, issued a statement redefining the purpose of a corporation and committing to invest in employees by “compensating them fairly and providing important benefits.” This commitment must be widely adopted and implemented in order to shift the allocation of corporate resources. To compel employers to elevate the interests of workers, we should impose higher taxes on those with significant disparities between CEO pay and lower-paid workers, and provide additional tax incentives to employers that promote employee stock ownership, invest in worker education, and offer paid sick leave and paid family leave.
This pandemic has exposed the gulf between the affluent and the struggling. As we deal with the consequences, we should ensure that our next normal will prioritize the interests of the many, not the few. And we must start by shifting the allocation of resources to those who have been left behind for decades.
Michael DuPont is a senior program officer for the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by board members appear in this space most weeks.
Featured video: