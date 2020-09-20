Melissa Abdo: We can make our elections smarter

Time to take back August
Various thoughts come to mind when we think about certain months of the year. Take August, for example. Most people might think of oppressive heat, swimming, the beginning of the school year and runoff elections. Well, that last one probably wouldn’t make your list, unless you work in or around state politics.
Oklahoma is one of just a few states that hold primary runoff elections in August. In fact, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, we are one of only seven states that require candidates to receive a “50% plus one” majority of the vote to be declared the winner of the primary. In a field of more than two candidates, this often requires an additional election.
Proponents of the current system say this ensures a candidate does not become the party’s nominee without the support of a majority of the party’s voters in the district. However, when you consider that turnout in runoff elections is significantly less than the primary, this means the winning candidate is often elected in August with even fewer votes than were cast in the June election. Fair Vote, a nonpartisan election reform organization, reports that the six states holding primary runoff elections in 2020 saw a median decline in participation of almost 50%. Not to mention, these additional elections come at a cost to the state at a time when we should be seeking government efficiencies more than ever.
It’s worth questioning why we have this significant drop in turnout. One reason is voter fatigue. This phenomenon occurs after the June elections when voters have grown weary of the countless robocalls, polls, texts and mailers, and seem to have a hard time engaging for a runoff eight weeks later. Candidates report sensing this as they try to reconnect with voters and encourage people to mark their calendars for yet another election.
Negative campaigning and independent expenditures also cause lower turnout. Dark money groups are referred to as such because donors and their agendas are hidden — or kept in the dark from voters. Despite positive-sounding words in their names like freedom, liberty, or truth, it’s almost impossible for voters to assess the motives of the organizations behind these efforts. All we know is they spend large amounts of money, often on baseless character attacks and intentionally misleading messages. While many voters say they find these tactics distasteful, they are effective at keeping people home on Election Day.
But, what could we do instead? Plurality voting — or “winner take all” — is by far the most common method. In a field of more than two candidates, the one with the most votes wins the election. Some states set a minimum threshold, such as North Carolina which allows for a runoff election if no candidate receives a substantial plurality of 30%.
It’s worth pointing out that the congressional, legislative and state executive offices in Oklahoma are all elected by plurality in general elections. Third-party or independent candidates can cause the winner to not reach a majority as was the case when Govs. Frank Keating (1994) and Brad Henry (2002) were elected receiving 47% and 43% of the vote respectively.
Ranked Choice Voting, sometimes called an instant runoff, is another option. Voters rank all the candidates in order of their preference. If no candidate reaches a majority, the person who came in last is eliminated and the votes are then allocated to the person ranked second on that candidate’s ballots. The process continues until one candidate reaches a majority of votes. Proponents say this method lends itself to more positive campaigning since candidates are not only seeking to be the first choice, but can also benefit by being high among voters’ subsequent choices. Maine is currently the only state using this system for state elections, but several states use it for local, primary and special elections as well as for overseas and military absentee voting.
In a perfect world, all eligible voters would vote in every election. But since that isn’t the case, maybe we should look for ways to improve the system and encourage the type of participation we want.
Smart election reform will help create a better environment for civic engagement including:
Fewer elections, but more active, informed participation by the voters.
More time hearing from candidates, lesssening the effect of dark money groups pushing hidden agendas.
More young people feeling encouraged by talk of solutions instead of divisive rhetoric.
And, by eliminating primary runoff elections we can return the month of August to thoughts of snow cones, school supplies, last-minute road trips and a pleasant end to the summer days.
Melissa Abdo is an education advocate and serves on the Jenks Board of Education. She is also a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by community advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
