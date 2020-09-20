Melissa Abdo: We can make our elections smarter

It’s worth questioning why we have this significant drop in turnout. One reason is voter fatigue. This phenomenon occurs after the June elections when voters have grown weary of the countless robocalls, polls, texts and mailers, and seem to have a hard time engaging for a runoff eight weeks later. Candidates report sensing this as they try to reconnect with voters and encourage people to mark their calendars for yet another election.

Negative campaigning and independent expenditures also cause lower turnout. Dark money groups are referred to as such because donors and their agendas are hidden — or kept in the dark from voters. Despite positive-sounding words in their names like freedom, liberty, or truth, it’s almost impossible for voters to assess the motives of the organizations behind these efforts. All we know is they spend large amounts of money, often on baseless character attacks and intentionally misleading messages. While many voters say they find these tactics distasteful, they are effective at keeping people home on Election Day.

But, what could we do instead? Plurality voting — or “winner take all” — is by far the most common method. In a field of more than two candidates, the one with the most votes wins the election. Some states set a minimum threshold, such as North Carolina which allows for a runoff election if no candidate receives a substantial plurality of 30%.