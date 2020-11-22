McKalee Steen: Rural America must do its part in curbing pandemic

There are many reasons why I thought that rural America would be the place to ride out a pandemic.
In rural America, we look out for each other. We support our neighbors. We love one another and lift each other up through difficult times. I am filled with pride when I see how my own community comes together in times of celebration and in times of loss.
I thought we could do the same through this pandemic.
I was wrong.
I have COVID-19.
There’s been a lot of unhelpful moralizing about this virus, but I wanted to share my story.
Since March, I have been incredibly careful. I’m around my 77-year-old grandmother and my 7-month-old nephew frequently, and the fear of passing anything on to them is paralyzing.
I haven’t been in a nail salon, restaurant or grocery store in months. I wear a mask when I get gas or go to the post office.
Otherwise, I live on our family farm, where our closest neighbor is over half a mile away, and I have a bubble of approximately 10 family members who I see regularly.
In the first week of October, we had a small family dinner with people who had been in our bubble. Unaware and asymptomatic at the time, one of my family members at this dinner had COVID-19.
After this one evening, our family went from having no COVID-19 cases, to having seven.
We are all lucky to have had mild symptoms. And by mild I mean high fever, extreme fatigue, loss of smell, sore throat, low oxygen levels, congestion, a cough and more.
I am a healthy 23-year-old, and it took me nearly three weeks to get to a level where I could function somewhat normally again.
Even the mild symptoms of this virus are not something to mess around with, and there is still so much we don’t know about the long-term effects of having COVID-19.
And still, there are still those who refuse to wear masks.
It is hurtful, to my family and to the millions of other families affected by COVID-19, every time someone calls this a hoax.
Every large gathering held with disregard for the health and well-being of those you may interact with later is a slap in the face to the health concerns and anxiety we are facing now. I’ve seen the most horrible and gut-wrenching rhetoric used in rural America to justify not wearing a mask or holding large gatherings.
I am disappointed.
I am paying the price of others not being careful, when I have done everything in my power to stop the spread of this thing.
Let’s be clear, we are eight months into this and still setting records.
It only gets more difficult from here. We’re going to have to make difficult choices in this moment of collective separation for the greater good, for the health of our grandparents and babies.
Especially with the holiday season coming up, we are all going to have to make difficult decisions about what our gatherings look like this year.
I’ve had to make a lot of difficult decisions and miss a lot of moments over the last eight months.
I didn’t get to have an in-person graduation after finishing my undergraduate degree, and I didn’t get to start my doctoral program in-person as I had hoped.
I don’t get to see friends or go grab a drink when I want, but there are honestly bigger things going on in this world. If I have to be uncomfortable for a bit, I can do my part.
It sucks missing these moments, but I’m happy to sacrifice if it means protecting others.
I hope you can find a way to do the same. For our frontline workers and for those who have lost someone in this pandemic, I hope you can realize how easy your part is.
Wear your mask and be kind to people.
Featured video:
McKalee Steen is a longtime resident of Grove, where she grew up on her family’s small farm. She is now a doctoral student at University of California-Berkeley studying environmental science, policy and management, working remotely this semester. She earned her undergraduate degree in earth and environmental science in May from Vanderbilt University.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.