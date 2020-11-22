McKalee Steen: Rural America must do its part in curbing pandemic

After this one evening, our family went from having no COVID-19 cases, to having seven.

We are all lucky to have had mild symptoms. And by mild I mean high fever, extreme fatigue, loss of smell, sore throat, low oxygen levels, congestion, a cough and more.

I am a healthy 23-year-old, and it took me nearly three weeks to get to a level where I could function somewhat normally again.

Even the mild symptoms of this virus are not something to mess around with, and there is still so much we don’t know about the long-term effects of having COVID-19.

And still, there are still those who refuse to wear masks.

It is hurtful, to my family and to the millions of other families affected by COVID-19, every time someone calls this a hoax.

Every large gathering held with disregard for the health and well-being of those you may interact with later is a slap in the face to the health concerns and anxiety we are facing now. I’ve seen the most horrible and gut-wrenching rhetoric used in rural America to justify not wearing a mask or holding large gatherings.

I am disappointed.