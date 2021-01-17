Maura Guten: Look out for child abuse; reaching out can save a life

As we move into a new year and start to see the dissemination of a vaccine, I have an urgent request of my fellow Tulsans: Please stay vigilant in reporting any suspected child abuse or neglect cases to local authorities or the Child Abuse Hotline.

None of us want to consider the possibility of abuse happening in the homes of our friends, neighbors or, quite frankly, in our community at all. But the harsh reality is that it does and the even harsher reality is that the pandemic has created environments in which child abuse and neglect numbers would reasonably be expected to go up.

Risk factors that lead to child abuse and neglect include financial stress, job loss, economic instability, illness and substance abuse, among others. When considering what our country has experienced this past year, it’s easy to see how these risk factors could affect more families than ever before. Not only that, but one of the primary sources for reporting suspected abuse and neglect are teachers who regularly see children outside of their home environment. But with a vaccine still on the horizon, we know most children are not regularly being seen in person by caring adults outside the home. The combination of these circumstances is not only scary, it’s deadly.