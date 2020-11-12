Matt Motta: The polls blew it, but I'll defend them anyway

In an election that was filled with uncertainty, one thing has become abundantly clear. The polls were off.
In addition to underestimating national and battleground state support for President Donald Trump, polls and polling averages consistently underestimated support for Republican candidates in House and Senate races across the country.
Some have defended the polls’ performance by suggesting that, as of present vote counts, assuming that the polls would miss by as much as they did in 2016 would correctly predict the winner of the presidential race in every state but one (Florida). This would be a perfectly reasonable argument, had pollsters not made substantial efforts to correct for why the polls missed in 2016. But, even polls that made these changes missed the mark in 2020.
It’s still too early to tell why the polls missed in 2020. That’s something we’ll learn as we assess how different decisions pollsters made reflect final vote margins. But, I want to offer a few potential explanations.
Some are fairly technical. For example, Trump performed better than expected in parts of the country where more Latinx people live. That may imply that polls overestimated support for President-elect Joe Biden in these communities. Because many polls are conducted primarily in English, Latinx voters who primarily speak Spanish may have been less likely to respond.
Another explanation is more controversial, such as the possibility some people who voted for Trump concealed their intention to do so; fearing judgment from survey interviewers (“social desirability bias”). Social desirability bias, however, does not explain why about 90% of Republicans typically reported that they intended to vote for Trump (a quantity nearly identical to Democrats intending to vote for Biden). It also does not explain why we tend to see polling misses in both polls conducted by phone and online; the latter of which do not feature a live interviewer.
It could alternatively be the case that Trump’s supporters may have been less likely to respond to polls altogether (“partisan nonresponse”). But, there’s reason to doubt the nonresponse explanation too. Many polls sample from lists of registered voters, and make an effort to make sure that Democrats and Republicans are represented proportionally. Unless the Republicans who respond to polls are less likely to support Trump than those who voted on Election Day — which, again, is undercut by the idea that the overwhelming majority of partisans supported their party’s candidate — this explanation can only be correct if registered voter lists are inaccurate.
That’s certainly possible. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting in-person voter registration efforts in states like Texas (where online registration is not available), it could be the case that Republicans were more likely to register to vote in key battlegrounds.
Still, while the polls were off in 2020, they nevertheless have the potential to provide us with useful insights about public opinion. That’s important, because polls guide campaigns’ decisions regarding how to spend campaign resources, and help policymakers decide which policies best reflect their constituents’ preferences.
However, how we interpret polling data may be in need of revision. Although polls are imprecise indicators of who’s ahead in the “horse race,” they can nevertheless tell us something about why people vote the way that they do.
For example, even if (say) Republicans voters are underrepresented in polls, the reasons they give regarding how they decided to vote should be accurate; as long as polled Republicans are not different from Republican voters more generally. In that case, one lesson we might draw from 2020 polls is that many Republicans voted for Trump based on his performance handling the economy.
Polls can also detect change in support for candidates over time. As long as polling misses are more-or-less the same in magnitude over the course of the campaign, we can still detect movement toward or away from candidates. Polls can therefore help us understand which candidates “win” debates, or make an unpopular policy decision, in the public’s eyes.
The jury is still out on why polls missed in 2020. But there’s one thing I can say with certainty: Now is not the time to give up on studying the court of public opinion.
Matt Motta is an assistant professor of political science at Oklahoma State University.
