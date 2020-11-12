Matt Motta: The polls blew it, but I'll defend them anyway

Still, while the polls were off in 2020, they nevertheless have the potential to provide us with useful insights about public opinion. That’s important, because polls guide campaigns’ decisions regarding how to spend campaign resources, and help policymakers decide which policies best reflect their constituents’ preferences.

However, how we interpret polling data may be in need of revision. Although polls are imprecise indicators of who’s ahead in the “horse race,” they can nevertheless tell us something about why people vote the way that they do.

For example, even if (say) Republicans voters are underrepresented in polls, the reasons they give regarding how they decided to vote should be accurate; as long as polled Republicans are not different from Republican voters more generally. In that case, one lesson we might draw from 2020 polls is that many Republicans voted for Trump based on his performance handling the economy.

Polls can also detect change in support for candidates over time. As long as polling misses are more-or-less the same in magnitude over the course of the campaign, we can still detect movement toward or away from candidates. Polls can therefore help us understand which candidates “win” debates, or make an unpopular policy decision, in the public’s eyes.