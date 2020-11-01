Mary Wisniewski: Facebook has become ghoulish, so I'm taking a break

It’s ironic that this medium, which started as a dating site intended to bring people together, has become such a big source of misinformation and a means to pull us apart.

This is not an accident. An internal 2018 Facebook report found that the company knew its algorithm cultivated divisiveness and tribalism. Facebook also has admitted that Russian operatives spread false stories on the platform during the 2016 election, and is at it again this year, using fake accounts.

But you can’t blame everything on Russia and Mark Zuckerberg, as tempting as that is. Your use of Facebook is a personal choice. Just because trolls and liars lay out trays of poisoned candy doesn’t mean you have to eat it.

So what do you do?

When people post bad information, I sometimes respond in public or by private message, pointing out the issue and giving correct sources. But this is starting to feel like a lost cause — like trying to throw all the starfish back into the sea. There’s so much junk, and it’s depressing to be the Facebook cop.

There’s the option of quitting Facebook, which is appealing, but then I’d miss all the baby pictures and marriage and death announcements.