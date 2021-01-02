Mary McNamara: The worst Christmas ever -- the year the lights went out -- became the best of all for a woman whose mother confronted her alcoholism

Out of chaos, a Christmas miracle.

My brother and I did not learn of their conversation until much later, but the mother we loved returned that first week in January. We went back to school and held our breath while she saw my father through his surgery and the long recovery. My parents continued to love Christmas, and my brother and I still decorate our homes within an inch of their lives, inside and out.

We do not speak of that Christmas, though, and when I told him I would be writing about it, I could feel him wince even through his texts. “Really?” he wrote. “It’s so dark.”

But it is a darkness many people know too well, and at least our story offers some hope, which is why I am telling it; we could all use a little hope right now, particularly alcoholic and addictive families.

If you are a child or young adult trapped in an alcoholic house, you are not alone — and it is not your fault and it is not your job to fix it. It is your job to survive, to get on with your life as best you can, and there are people who will help you do that.