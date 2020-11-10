Marlin Lavanhar: A nation divided can certainly stand

In a democracy, it is expected that we will have different political preferences and prefer different policy proposals. But as a nation, and as human beings, we need to be of one accord about a few things. In a pluralistic society like ours, with people from every nation and religion, we will always have differences. Can you imagine over 300 million people agreeing on everything?

But there is one thing we must agree on: The belief in the inherent worth of every person and as a consequence of that belief, in the general decency of our fellow citizens. Of course, there will always be some people who intend to do harm and pursue only their own interests. However, most people would like to leave the world and our country better than they found it.

After a contentious election, with threats of violence still out there, it is a good time to look beyond the headlines and the polarizing rhetoric to consider what it is we can all agree on. Finding common ground will be lifesaving in a time when over 1,000 people a day are dying and over 100,000 a day are being infected by a virus in this country. Here in Oklahoma, we are definitely in a red zone. In other words, we are currently one of the epicenters of this pandemic.