Mariel Garza: Don't fall prey to the twindemic; get a flu shot

Last year, just 48% of adults in the U.S. were immunized against influenza.

If you’ve never gotten a flu shot, this would be the year to start. There’s no good reason not to. Manufacturers have ramped up production, and so far 105.5 million doses have been distributed in the U.S., with millions more to come. Health providers are trying to make it safe and easy to get the shots, offering walk-in and drive-up vaccination clinics.

Distrust in vaccines in general has been growing in recent years, but there is still a mountain of data that shows all vaccinations are overwhelmingly safe. And getting a flu shot does not make getting the flu more likely. The shot contains inactive virus and the nasal spray vaccine uses an active fragment too small to make you sick, both of which trigger the creation of antibodies that can help fight off an infection.

To be sure, getting a flu shot is no guarantee that you won’t get infected. The effectiveness varies from year to year.

Developing seasonal flu shots is not an exact science because it requires scientists to predict which strain will be circulating far enough in advance that drugmakers can have doses ready by the time the flu season begins. But even if a flu shot doesn’t stop an infection, it will make getting the flu less terrible and deadly.