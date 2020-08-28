Marie M. Cook and Catherine C. Darcy: Pandemic creates humanitarian need in Africa, and we can do something about it

As residents of Oklahoma, we have been pleased with the Oklahoma response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, we are grateful that our City Council in Ada voted to require masks of all in public.
Also, there has been a concerted successful effort in Pontotoc County to provide temporary housing for our homeless brothers and sisters who become COVID-19 positive.
As Sisters of Mercy, we hope that our Oklahoma citizens can also focus attention on how developing countries are unable to safeguard their citizens’ health and economic security.
The situation seems especially uncertain and ominous for our neighbors in Africa, a continent for which Sen. Jim Inhofe has shown a great deal of concern. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, a coronavirus-induced recession could drag the gross domestic products of African economies into a fall of about 1.4%, with smaller economies facing a contraction of up to 7.8% — and threaten the region’s food security.
Recent estimates suggest that already 73 million people in Africa are acutely food insecure, a situation caused in part by climate change and the continent’s reliance on imported food. From 2016 to 2018, Africa imported about 85% of its food from outside the continent. These food imports face severe disruption because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Governments at federal, state and local levels are scrambling to respond to the crisis, but too often lack the resources necessary to do so effectively. The effect on people, meanwhile, is misery and deprivation. Already underresourced hospitals must struggle to care for scores of COVID-19 patients, despite lacking personal protective equipment, medications and other necessities.
We have a moral imperative to prevent these people from falling into abject poverty. We should use tools to assist them that work.
Low- and middle-income countries’ debt service payments should be halted with no penalty and no interest through the end of 2022, or for the pandemic’s duration. According to research from Oxfam, Christian Aid and Global Justice Now, 73 countries will make some $33.7 billion in debt payments through the end of 2020, including almost $14 billion to multilateral institutions.
An even bigger impact on saving lives, health and income for the world’s poor would be to accept the IMF’s proposal to make a major allocation, in the trillions, of Special Drawing Rights, the Fund’s reserve assets.
The IMF has made similar allocations during past crises, such as in 2009, when it released Special Drawing Rights to help poor countries confront the Global Recession. The current economic challenges are much worse, and the world’s largest contributors to the IMF should strongly back a bold commitment to provide quickly and efficiently countries worldwide with the resources necessary to bolster their health care systems and economies.
SDRs are foreign exchange reserve assets. They represent a claim to currency held by IMF member countries for which they may be exchanged. Were the IMF to allocate 2 trillion SDRs, as called for in a bill introduced by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., it would provide roughly $837 million to Rwanda, $837 million to Equatorial Guinea, $1.7 billion to Ethiopia, $1.2 billion to Uganda and $3.1 billion to Kenya.
Unwavering and bipartisan U.S. political support is needed for this vital tool of foreign assistance. Not only would the U.S. be showing love for its neighbors, it would do so without hurting U.S. taxpayers. The IMF basically creates the Special Drawing Rights as new money; no existing funds from the U.S. or other countries are needed to back them.
The coronavirus pandemic can unify humanity, but only if we act appropriately. The United States must extend a hand to our brothers and sisters globally by suspending debt payments and releasing IMF monies. Only then can we together weather this unprecedented challenge and avert even greater disaster.
Marie M. Cook, RSM, Ph.D., and Catherine C. Darcy, RSM, Ph.D., are sisters of mercy. They live in Ada.
