Mariana Aguirre and Jake Lerner: Why wait for tomorrow? Young people are leading the world today as they have for centuries

Back in June, Yasmine Gooley, 18, and Jaya Rivers, 17, organized hundreds of people, mostly under 25, in San Diego to protest for racial justice. That same month, Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green, Emma Rose Smith, and Mikayla Smith, ages 14-16, organized a 10,000-person protest against police brutality and racism in Nashville. And while this was happening, climate activists like Spencer Berg, 17, Jamie Margolin, 18, and Issac Smith, 18, continued to make sure their voices were heard.

In case you’ve missed it, youth across the country have been stepping up in huge ways in 2020, building on a tradition of youth action that dates all the way back to the American Revolution. From 16-year-old Sybil Ludington riding on horseback to warn local militia about an impending British attack in 1777, to the youth of the Civil Rights Movement, all the way to today, America is flush with examples of passionate young people seizing critical moments and shaping history.