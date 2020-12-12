Maj. Gen. John Admire: Pondering the magic and myths of the season

Christmas is a time to ponder the magic and myths, as well as fantasies and faiths, of truths and tales. The magic and truths of Santa and Jesus, as well as Christmas and spirituality, are interrelated; perhaps validated, by the hope and faith they inspire within us.

Christmas is often the beginning of our wishing, hoping, dreaming. As youngsters we believe, as adults we may doubt … until we bake cookies with daughters or decorate trees with sons or wrap presents with grandparents. Dreams overcome doubts.

Maybe we’re unable to prove the physical reality of Santa, but the laughter and smiles he creates Christmas morning are justifiable proof for many.

Similarly, perhaps Jesus and spirituality are unproveable, until we marvel at nature’s astounding grandeur or youngsters reenacting the nativity in a school play. The stories and miracles of the Bible, the wonders of the universe, may be beyond our sense of reality, but faith bridges doubts.

Sometimes we believe because believing creates joys and happiness for us and others. It’s as difficult to ignore the good tidings of the Christmas season as it is to dismiss the creation and intricate functions of our world and lives. The miracles of nature and life exist everywhere.