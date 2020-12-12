Maj. Gen. John Admire: Pondering the magic and myths of the season

Christmas is a time to ponder the magic and myths, as well as fantasies and faiths, of truths and tales. The magic and truths of Santa and Jesus, as well as Christmas and spirituality, are interrelated; perhaps validated, by the hope and faith they inspire within us.
Christmas is often the beginning of our wishing, hoping, dreaming. As youngsters we believe, as adults we may doubt … until we bake cookies with daughters or decorate trees with sons or wrap presents with grandparents. Dreams overcome doubts.
Maybe we’re unable to prove the physical reality of Santa, but the laughter and smiles he creates Christmas morning are justifiable proof for many.
Similarly, perhaps Jesus and spirituality are unproveable, until we marvel at nature’s astounding grandeur or youngsters reenacting the nativity in a school play. The stories and miracles of the Bible, the wonders of the universe, may be beyond our sense of reality, but faith bridges doubts.
Sometimes we believe because believing creates joys and happiness for us and others. It’s as difficult to ignore the good tidings of the Christmas season as it is to dismiss the creation and intricate functions of our world and lives. The miracles of nature and life exist everywhere.
At Christmas, Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art hosts families for holiday visits. It’s colorfully decorated with Christmas trees, Santa’s workshop, sparkling lights, and delightful decorations.
While visiting the galleries and gardens, families focus on Christmas and Santa amidst the bright and brilliant holiday atmosphere of the museum. Visits are interactive; families fully engaged.
Questions are asked: Who is Santa? What’s on your wish list? Do reindeer really fly? Are Santa’s elves his children?
In time, guests may transition to the Italian Renaissance galleries with their iconic paintings and sculptures of spirituality portraying the birth, life and crucifixion of Jesus.
Inevitably, beliefs and talks of Christmas and Santa may transition to spiritual beliefs and talks of Jesus. In one sense, Santa and Jesus are kindred spirits.
One option for talking with children about Jesus and spirituality may be to begin with stories of Santa and Christmas. It seems there are parallels and connections as well as similar hopes and dreams.
We learn Santa and that the Three Magi bear gifts, the shining guidance of Bethlehem’s heavenly star and Rudolph’s red nose, the mysteries of the North Pole and Heaven, the magical appearance of Santa and Jesus, the stories of goodness and giving, the blessings of loving one another as Santa and Jesus love us.
The families excitedly share thoughts about Philbrook’s art and the stories they help tell and the possible connections between Santa and Jesus, between Christmas and Spirituality.
As with Christmas and Santa, questions are asked: Who is Jesus? What’s your favorite Bible story? Did Jesus suffer on the cross? Does Jesus love me like Santa loves me?
One has only to experience the happiness of children on Christmas morning to believe in Santa and Jesus and the season of dreams and faiths they represent. We believe because believing warms our hearts.
The joy of children at Christmas is the truth of Santa…that’s neither myth nor mystery. Its truth leads to the truths of our spiritual beliefs and faiths, too. You only need heart and faith to believe.
Santa and Jesus are indeed familial spirits of joy and love. It’s good we live in a world in which magic, miracles and myths are often as true as we will them…as true as we believe them.
The best gifts, faiths and loves in life are those shared with family and friends. This Christmas share your gifts, faiths, and loves with those with whom you share your homes, communities, and world. It’ll make Christmas a truly merry and magical one.
John Admire, a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general, lives in Tulsa and is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion columns by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.
