Mack Savala: Donald Trump is the right choice for the next generation

If we remember back in 2016, Donald Trump entered the political arena and, like every politician, made dozens of promises. Promises made by politicians are hardly ever kept. My generation appreciates honesty and trustworthiness — and that’s why Donald Trump is different from Joe Biden.
Within the first 10 days of the Trump administration, President Trump issued an executive order that called to offset new regulations by cutting, at minimum, two other regulations. Since then, the U.S. Office of Budget and Management has reported a historic $23 billion net savings.
Donald Trump began drafting the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement early on, which significantly helped farmers, researchers and American industry and replaced the outdated 1994 NAFTA agreement.
The USMCA included a standard of upholding trademarks and copyrights, maintained a zero-tariff agreement and improved the customs and trade process.
Respecting our veterans and active-duty military personnel shouldn’t be a political issue. However, it is important to highlight the respect, honor and dignity that Donald Trump has shown to these remarkable individuals. Donald Trump signed an executive order creating the Veteran Wellness, Empowerment and Suicide Prevention Task Force.
In contrast, here are a few of Joe Biden’s “feats” during his political career over four decades: voted for the 1994 Crime Bill placing tougher penalties on criminals, voted against allowing prayer in school, voted against notifying parents of minors getting out-of-state abortions and oversaw increased health care costs after promising to lower prescription and health care costs.
Donald Trump has done more for the American people in less than four years: donated his presidential salary, cut taxes, made no cuts to Social Security, created the White House Veterans hotline, decreased federal regulations, renegotiated NAFTA, increased funding for HBCUs, destroyed ISIS — one of the world’s deadliest terrorist groups — put Americans back in space for the first time in almost a decade, created Opportunity Zones to reduce taxes, passed the First Step Act for criminal justice reform, built 220 miles of a border wall, passed the Right To Try for critically ill patients, and passed $3 trillion in relief measures . . . to name a few.
Joe Biden has served 11 times longer in office than Donald Trump. What could he do in the next four years that he couldn’t do in the past 44?
As the chairman of the Oklahoma College Republicans, I believe the next generation is engaging in politics at an increasing rate. We can see through the empty promises of career politicians, like Joe Biden, and see the results that hardworking American Donald J. Trump has produced.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that “young people are stupid and make bad decisions.” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said 10-15% of all Americans are “just not very good people.”
Trump said it best: “The radical left thinks the future belongs to them. No, the future belongs to you. It belongs to people that love our country.”
The College Republicans in America are good and smart voters, energized to continue standing up for our beliefs and our president who continues to fight for us every day. Don’t forget to vote on Nov. 3.
Mack Savala is chairman of the Oklahoma College Republicans. He attended Oral Roberts University.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!