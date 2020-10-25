Mack Savala: Donald Trump is the right choice for the next generation

Donald Trump has done more for the American people in less than four years: donated his presidential salary, cut taxes, made no cuts to Social Security, created the White House Veterans hotline, decreased federal regulations, renegotiated NAFTA, increased funding for HBCUs, destroyed ISIS — one of the world’s deadliest terrorist groups — put Americans back in space for the first time in almost a decade, created Opportunity Zones to reduce taxes, passed the First Step Act for criminal justice reform, built 220 miles of a border wall, passed the Right To Try for critically ill patients, and passed $3 trillion in relief measures . . . to name a few.

Joe Biden has served 11 times longer in office than Donald Trump. What could he do in the next four years that he couldn’t do in the past 44?

As the chairman of the Oklahoma College Republicans, I believe the next generation is engaging in politics at an increasing rate. We can see through the empty promises of career politicians, like Joe Biden, and see the results that hardworking American Donald J. Trump has produced.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that “young people are stupid and make bad decisions.” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said 10-15% of all Americans are “just not very good people.”