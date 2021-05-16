Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Ah-choo!
Sweet spring breezes are callin’.
I whip off the mask, no stallin’.
I breathe deep as I please —
Then a huge sneeze —
A new insurrection, of pollen.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
An incentivemental mood
The economy’s up; hiring is hot.
COVID’s receding with every shot.
Now isn’t the time,
To spend one more dime,
Incenting progress with funds we ain’t got.
John Staedke, Tulsa
In Cheney’s praise
While Liz Cheney was losing her power
She experienced her finest hour.
Repubs rejected her. Why?
She won’t accept the Big Lie.
Not once did she flinch or cower.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow