Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

In this photo taken Wednesday, April 14, 2021, House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives early for a meeting with fellow Republicans, at the Capitol in Washington. 

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Ah-choo!

Sweet spring breezes are callin’.

I whip off the mask, no stallin’.

I breathe deep as I please —

Then a huge sneeze —

A new insurrection, of pollen.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

An incentivemental mood

The economy’s up; hiring is hot.

COVID’s receding with every shot.

Now isn’t the time,

To spend one more dime,

Incenting progress with funds we ain’t got.

John Staedke, Tulsa

In Cheney’s praise

While Liz Cheney was losing her power

She experienced her finest hour.

Repubs rejected her. Why?

She won’t accept the Big Lie.

Not once did she flinch or cower.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

