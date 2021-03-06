Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Hook and crook
It's true, Trump got off the hook
And is boasting that justice he shook.
But when history's written
That view might be switchin'
His words will be part of the book.
Christopher Stone, Tulsa
Not-so Grand
I wonder what Lincoln or Reagan would say
If attending the GOP CPAC today?
No new policies for healing;
Just more cries of election-stealing.
They'd shudder and leave in dismay.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Dud spud
Some saw it coming and waited with dread,
The demise of Mister Potato Head.
For senses too tender,
The Mister meant gender,
So Potato Head, he’ll now be instead.
John Staedke, Tulsa