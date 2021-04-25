 Skip to main content
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
Who pays?

When corporate taxes Feds raise,

The consumer’s the one who pays.

Prices increase;

Hirings decrease.

The public’s taxed in so many ways.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Do your part, kids

Seniors in Oklahoma took a jab.

Come on youngsters take a stab!

Keep up the pace;

No time to waste.

Then off with masks and we can gab.

Martha Earls, Tulsa

Infrastructure weak

To Joe the Republicans say, “Nay,

We can’t let old Joe have his way.”

No bridge or road repair.

Just a lot more hot air.

While our infrastructure withers away.

W.O. Parent, Coweta

