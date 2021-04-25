Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Who pays?
When corporate taxes Feds raise,
The consumer’s the one who pays.
Prices increase;
Hirings decrease.
The public’s taxed in so many ways.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Do your part, kids
Seniors in Oklahoma took a jab.
Come on youngsters take a stab!
Keep up the pace;
No time to waste.
Then off with masks and we can gab.
Martha Earls, Tulsa
Infrastructure weak
To Joe the Republicans say, “Nay,
We can’t let old Joe have his way.”
No bridge or road repair.
Just a lot more hot air.
While our infrastructure withers away.
W.O. Parent, Coweta