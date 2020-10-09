Lilly Kofler: Feeling fatigued? You are not alone.

Operating as an executive, a teacher’s assistant and a Zoom technician all from your kitchen table can make it difficult to adopt one singular identity. The remedy here — rather than rejecting these new roles — is to practice radical acceptance.

Yes, life is weird now – but accept it, stop fighting it and move on.

Pick Your Sources. Consistent miscommunication and mistrust can push us to tune out the world. First, we weren’t supposed to wear masks, and now we are?

No one knows anything, so I’m listening to nothing, right? Wrong.

You can combat this tendency by being a smart shopper for accurate information. Don’t follow hashtags on Twitter, follow accounts you trust to tell you the truth.

Limit Your Options. We all love the freedom of choice, but having too many options can actually ruin your motivation to make any decision at all. It can also make you unhappier with the choice you do make.

Some, such as Steve Jobs and Barack Obama, limit their clothing choices to free up brain space for work. Others cook ahead on Sunday, so they don’t have to decide what to make for dinner every night. You have a shirt that looks good on a Zoom call? Amazing! Buy one in every color.