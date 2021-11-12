Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton: Tribal flags at Tulsa Public Schools huge in the grand scheme of things

Jay and I both received a world class education at the Hive, as well as the elementary and middle schools we attended. However, if you had told either of us growing up that our tribe’s flag would be formally, publicly acknowledged at any TPS site we attended, we would not have believed you.

Although a flag is a symbol, symbols still have weight and meaning. Having that symbol out there is a way to say “We see you. We know you’re here.”

While we were in Tulsa Public Schools’ magnet programs in the ‘90s and ‘00s, Native students were generally an afterthought, both to the Indian Education Program and on campus in general.

For years, several of my classmates and teachers were astounded that for me, a trip to the optometrist meant missing school to spend a day in Tahlequah at W.W. Hastings Indian Hospital rather than just going across town after school.

As a junior, I vividly remember how attempts to bring up Indigenous languages in an International Baccalaureate class’s discussion about etymology or questions about reservations in a geography class were quickly and abruptly brushed aside.