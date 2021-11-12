Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton: Tribal flags at Tulsa Public Schools huge in the grand scheme of things

friend gave me a heads up that it was coming, but it was still wild to see the press release from Tulsa Public Schools in my inbox the other day.
“Families are invited to attend four Tribal Flag Acknowledgement ceremonies to take place on Monday, November 8 and Thursday, November 18. On Nov. 8, the ceremonies will take place at 12 p.m. at the Education Service Center and at 1 p.m. at Edison Preparatory Middle and High School and will honor the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. On Nov. 18, the ceremonies will take place at 11 a.m. at Central Middle and High School and will honor the Osage Nation and at 2 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School and will honor the Cherokee Nation.”
My younger brother and I are graduates of Booker T. Washington High School. Along with our mother, we are also citizens of the Cherokee Nation.
History is often messy and complicated, whether it’s at the personal level or on a larger scale. While long overdue, the significance of Thursday’s flag acknowledgment ceremony is not lost on us for a host of reasons, both close to home and in grand scheme of things.
Before it became a magnet school almost 50 years ago, Booker T. Washington was Tulsa’s Black high school. That strong, rich legacy still lives on.
At the same time, there is no ignoring my tribe’s complex and sometimes painful history with the descendants of Cherokees’ former slaves, our Freedmen brothers and sisters. That legacy also still lingers.
Jay and I both received a world class education at the Hive, as well as the elementary and middle schools we attended. However, if you had told either of us growing up that our tribe’s flag would be formally, publicly acknowledged at any TPS site we attended, we would not have believed you.
Although a flag is a symbol, symbols still have weight and meaning. Having that symbol out there is a way to say “We see you. We know you’re here.”
While we were in Tulsa Public Schools’ magnet programs in the ‘90s and ‘00s, Native students were generally an afterthought, both to the Indian Education Program and on campus in general.
For years, several of my classmates and teachers were astounded that for me, a trip to the optometrist meant missing school to spend a day in Tahlequah at W.W. Hastings Indian Hospital rather than just going across town after school.
As a junior, I vividly remember how attempts to bring up Indigenous languages in an International Baccalaureate class’s discussion about etymology or questions about reservations in a geography class were quickly and abruptly brushed aside.
Other than getting a certificate a few times a year for having good grades, we rarely heard anything from TPS Indian Education. If we found out about district-sponsored culturally-based programs, it was often with little notice or after the fact. Classes, field trips and other opportunities that are readily available to my two Cherokee children were not part of our educational experience.
As an adult, I get it. TPS’ Indian Education advisers then and now are stretched across multiple campuses and sometimes messages just don’t make it in time. My family did not know to even ask whether those things even existed.
As a student, it would have meant the world to me to see that part of my heritage acknowledged and celebrated so publicly.
This step, even if it is small in the grand scheme of things, is still huge. It reinforces to Indigenous students, not just at Booker T. Washington, Central and Edison, but at sites across Tulsa that they are seen.
I only hope that it is not the last step.
