Lee Hamilton: Is the western world in decline? Don't bet on it

The United States began to move to the forefront of the West around the time of World War I. After World War II, the international order was set in place for over 40 years. The world was divided into competing spheres: the Communist Bloc, centered in the Soviet Union; and the Western Bloc, led by the United States and committed to free markets and democratic governance.

That bipolar system collapsed with the breakup of the Soviet Union. New actors emerged to contend for influence. The West was challenged by the Islamic State and other forces. European nations merged to create a single market and a borderless alliance in the European Union, with Germany its most powerful member. Other regional powers like India, Russia, and China stepped up.

But these powers faced challenges, including enormous debt, aging populations and a reliance on immigration to meet economic needs. Frustration arose over limits to its powers, and questions arose about the capitalistic systems as the predominant model of governance.

Even so, power and influence may have shifted from the West, but the United States and its allies still retain powerful positions in the world.