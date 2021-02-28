Laura M. Stevens: Mourning, remembrance and community in time of plague

It is not news to observe that the pandemic has killed many — so many — while depriving us of the ability to mourn in our practiced ways. This is mourning that the deceased deserve and the living need. Humans aren’t always able to have it, though. I study and teach the eighteenth century. While I am fascinated by this era, I have never wished to live in it, preferring among other things to exist with the benefits of modern medicine and public health. Having read eyewitness accounts of smallpox, bubonic plague, and other scourges, I have no nostalgia about life in times before we had things like water treatment plants, antibiotics, pasteurized milk, and vaccines.

This year, I’ve had to acknowledge that my relationship to the past has been governed by a kind of complacency, a naïve faith in the exceptionalism of the present. This has been the year of learning how fragile things are, and, in that fragility, gaining troubling kinship with our past. One thing the past makes clear is that plagues exact dreadful tolls beyond death itself. Far more than wars, floods, fires, and other disasters, epidemics erode our sense that we are all in this together. And yet also, in this erosion of community, we are linked to all the humans who endured earlier plagues, including those who had to mourn loved ones from afar.