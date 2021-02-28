Laura M. Stevens: Mourning, remembrance and community in time of plague

I keep thinking about my Uncle Richard’s funeral. He died in July, 2018, at the age of 83, from cancer, even as Alzheimer’s was exacting its slower toll. This event was intensely sad when it happened. Now I remember it with fondness and longing, overflowing as it was with a kind of luxury we do not enjoy today. This luxury was not financial, but instead emotional — the extravagance of feeling and physical presence amidst extended family.
My uncle left behind a multi-generational sprawl of siblings, nephews, and nieces, not to mention colleagues and friends, who converged that July on Falmouth, Massachusetts, from homes as close by as Boston and Providence, as far away as Austin, Los Angeles, and, yes, Tulsa.
From my vantage point in the middle of a pandemic, I look back on this event and marvel. Can there have been a time when the most one feared from air travel was the statistically miniscule possibility of a crash? Was there really an era when I stepped so easily onto planes, trains, buses, and automobiles, elbowing casually among throngs of bodies in transit? Can we have crowded without worry into a church to attend Mass, to exchange the sign of peace, to sing?
Living for more than two decades in Tulsa, so distant from extended family, I have done my share of mourning from afar, but I have learned that whatever it takes, I should try to get to the funerals. For the ones I missed, grief still feels, years later, like an unhealed cut, an unfinished goodbye. Funerals are what I save for instead of vacations.
What I remember most about my uncle’s funeral is the sheer density of sensory experience — the pleasing tug of Boston accents on my ears, the itch of incense in my throat, the sinking of heels into graveyard grass, the smooth click of pebbles laid on other relatives’ headstones, the intonation of blessing. Later, the cold cuts, salads, and rolls over which we shared memories. Most of all, the press of faces, hands, and bodies — the handshakes, the cheek-kisses, the embraces, the literal leaning on each other in our grief. Hug upon hug, handshake upon handshake, air circulated and shared as we spoke our responses to the priests in unison, words most of us knew by rote from childhood, while spouses and friends from other faiths hesitantly followed along.
I remember also the presence of my uncle’s second family, the Jesuit order of which he had been a member from 1952, when he entered seminary, until he left in 1977 to get married. As five priests gathered around the altar to concelebrate the Mass, their synchronized gestures made me think about the disaster my uncle had survived as a young man through the coordinated physical movement of this same community. This was the Shadowbrook fire of 1956, a terrible event that killed four residents at the Shadowbrook Jesuit Seminary in western Massachusetts. My uncle rarely would talk about this trauma, but he did once tell my father that his classmates and he had survived by forming a human chain, pulling each other to safety when they no longer could see through the smoke. How strange now, in the relentless unfurling of our pandemic, to think about humans surviving catastrophes by holding onto rather than isolating from each other.
It is not news to observe that the pandemic has killed many — so many — while depriving us of the ability to mourn in our practiced ways. This is mourning that the deceased deserve and the living need. Humans aren’t always able to have it, though. I study and teach the eighteenth century. While I am fascinated by this era, I have never wished to live in it, preferring among other things to exist with the benefits of modern medicine and public health. Having read eyewitness accounts of smallpox, bubonic plague, and other scourges, I have no nostalgia about life in times before we had things like water treatment plants, antibiotics, pasteurized milk, and vaccines.
This year, I’ve had to acknowledge that my relationship to the past has been governed by a kind of complacency, a naïve faith in the exceptionalism of the present. This has been the year of learning how fragile things are, and, in that fragility, gaining troubling kinship with our past. One thing the past makes clear is that plagues exact dreadful tolls beyond death itself. Far more than wars, floods, fires, and other disasters, epidemics erode our sense that we are all in this together. And yet also, in this erosion of community, we are linked to all the humans who endured earlier plagues, including those who had to mourn loved ones from afar.
In 1768 Tobias Shattock, a 26-year-old Narragansett man, crossed the Atlantic with his brother John to appeal a case involving their tribe’s land. Shortly after their arrival in Edinburgh, both brothers contracted smallpox. The Philadelphia physician Benjamin Rush, attending Edinburgh’s medical school at the time, rushed to their aid along with many other doctors, but only John survived. Tobias did get a proper funeral, but no members of his tribe were present for it. More than two months later Joseph Fish, a missionary to the Narragansett people, wrote in his diary that he had informed Tobias’s family of his death. They were “in sore Affliction” but “receivd an Exhortation well.” That is the only written record we have of their grief. Years ago, I spent a day in the archives looking for Tobias Shattock’s burial record, to no avail, and then in the evening walked through Greyfriars Kirkyard, the cemetery where he most likely was buried along with many centuries of Edinburgh’s dead. I didn’t need a headstone or death certificate for my research, but I could not stop thinking about the hole Tobias’s death must have made in his relatives’ hearts, a wound surely made all the worse for the funeral that took place without them, and the white ministers who learned of his death before they did.
We see echoes of the Shattock family’s tragedy in our present pandemic, when Indigenous Americans have been dying from COVID-19 at more than twice the rate of whites. We also see how the present resembles the past in our capacities to mourn the dead. With our communication technologies we rarely wait months to learn about a loved one’s passing, but we share with the Shattocks the estrangement of distance: the funeral is beyond our grasp. This year I have consoled friends in bereavement through email, posted tributes to the deceased on Facebook, watched webcam feeds of funeral Masses in another country. I learned long after the fact of colleagues and a former student who had died from COVID. I mourned them belatedly and as best I could on my own. On the eve of the inauguration I watched the incoming president and vice president look out over 400 lights illuminating the Lincoln Memorial’s Reflecting Pool, for the 400,000 Americans who at that point had died of this novel virus. These forms of mourning are are not that different from older responses to distant deaths. When we cannot grieve together, all we really have to console each other are images, objects, and words. Portraits, letters, keepsakes. These are the vessels of memory, the weak bandages of loss.
Vaccinations promise an afterwards to this pandemic, even as the variants threaten longer isolations. No matter what, the deaths will continue for a while, and so will the lonely funerals. We must be mindful that for many who have lost loved ones this past year, mourning will feel incomplete until long after we are in a time we can mark as post-plague. We owe it to each other to hold onto the memory of all we have mourned during this time. Shared mourning can undo some of a pandemic’s isolation, especially if our common memory drives us to undo the factors that made this catastrophe worse for some than for others. Much has been written about the fault lines of inequality that the pandemic has made visible. We cannot bring back those whom COVID-19 has killed, but we can harness our grief to protect all our communities better against future scourges.
This past summer my father, just turned 78, sent me drafts of his and my mother’s obituaries. “You’ll thank me later,” he wryly promised. Not for a while, I prayed, not for a while. Last week he and my mother received their second vaccines. I hope a long time will pass before my extended family has another funeral, but when we do, may it be at a time when we can attend in person. May that time of wealth and bounty return to us soon: the luxury of humans gathered without dread, the riches of mourning’s rituals, the treasure of leaning on others in our grief.
Laura M. Stevens is Chapman Professor of English and Department Chair at the University of Tulsa