Kirt Hartzler: It is time to do the right thing. Mask up, Oklahoma

Stitt cites the importance of local control, but that’s not working well for us. As a school district, Union Public Schools is snuggled between Tulsa (with a mask mandate) and Broken Arrow (no mandate). The lack of consistency statewide, with neighboring suburbs going different directions, has contributed to the spread. Our district, along with others, is back to distance learning due to rising COVID-19 numbers, as well as a lack of substitute teachers.

This we know: COVID-19 does not care about one’s ideology, religion, ZIP code, health, socioeconomic status or politics. At last count, we have more than 1,500 Oklahomans who have died from the virus. Without deliberate action, we will add significantly to the toll over the coming months, until we have a vaccine.

It is time we rally together to stave off the impending effects of this disease. If no action is taken by our governor now, we will face even more dire consequences. Already, our overburdened health care systems are feeling the pinch, along with our places of worship, schools and our economy.

Stitt made a good move recently in requiring all state employees and visitors to wear masks in state buildings. Now it’s time for an even bolder move and require them of all Oklahomans in public places.